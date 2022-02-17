Middleton, WI USA

ACTRIMS Board Member Dr. Amit Bar-Or Wins Barancik Prize for Innovation in MS Research

The National MS Society announced that Amit Bar-Or, MD, the Melissa and Paul Anderson President’s Distinguished Professor of Neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is this year’s recipient of the Barancik...
Evolution of the Neuroinflammatory Response Over the Clinical Course of MS

Benjamin M. Segal, M.D., The Ohio State University, to present keynote address at ACTRIMS Forum 2021
The Spectrum of Multiple Sclerosis will be the focus at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2021 Forum

Forum Announcement
Video Embedded
VIDEO

Q&A with Leaders of MS Virtual 2020 Conference

ACTRIMS MS Virtual 2020 Q&A with Association Leadership
Video Embedded
VIDEO

Primary astrocytopathy has a detrimental effect on remyelination efficacy of parenchymal oligodendrocyte precursor cells


Video Embedded
VIDEO

Phase 2 clinical trial evidence that a retinoid-X receptor agonist promotes remyelination in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis


Video Embedded
VIDEO

Neutrophil granulocyte markers in cerebrospinal fluid differentiate NMOSD and anti-MOG antibody associated disease from MS in acute disease phase


Video Embedded
VIDEO

Brain microstructural and metabolic alterations detected in vivo at the onset of the first demyelinating event


About

Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS®) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education and collaboration among disciplines. ACTRIMS also provides an annual Forum for experienced and newer clinicians and researchers to exchange information, debate current issues and discuss advances related to basic research and clinical issues. One of the major initiatives of ACTRIMS is to foster the careers of young neurologists in training who have an interest in multiple sclerosis; this is done through a Resident Summit held in conjunction with the annual Forum and a standalone summit geared towards young scientists.

Experts
Contacts

Jennifer Brydges
Managing Director

 jbrydges@actrims.org

608-310-8960

Diana Peterson
Operations Manager

 dpeterson@actrims.org

Amanda Safa
Senior Meetings Manager

 asafa@actrims.org

