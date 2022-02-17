Our News on Newswise
ACTRIMS Board Member Dr. Amit Bar-Or Wins Barancik Prize for Innovation in MS Research
The National MS Society announced that Amit Bar-Or, MD, the Melissa and Paul Anderson President’s Distinguished Professor of Neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is this year’s recipient of the Barancik...
Evolution of the Neuroinflammatory Response Over the Clinical Course of MS
Benjamin M. Segal, M.D., The Ohio State University, to present keynote address at ACTRIMS Forum 2021
The Spectrum of Multiple Sclerosis will be the focus at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2021 Forum
Q&A with Leaders of MS Virtual 2020 Conference
ACTRIMS MS Virtual 2020 Q&A with Association Leadership
Primary astrocytopathy has a detrimental effect on remyelination efficacy of parenchymal oligodendrocyte precursor cells
Phase 2 clinical trial evidence that a retinoid-X receptor agonist promotes remyelination in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
Neutrophil granulocyte markers in cerebrospinal fluid differentiate NMOSD and anti-MOG antibody associated disease from MS in acute disease phase
Brain microstructural and metabolic alterations detected in vivo at the onset of the first demyelinating event
Abstracts Released for the Cutting Edge Developments Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2018
Late breaking abstracts
Benjamin M. Segal, M.D., University of Michigan, Co-Chair of ACTRIMS Forum 2016
Fiona Costello, MD, FRCPC, University of Calgary, is Co-Chair of ACTRIMS Forum 2016
Jack Antel, M.D., McGill University, President-Elect of ACTRIMS
Suhayl Dhib-Jalbut, MD
Jerry S. Wolinsky, M.D.
Jerry S. Wolinsky, M.D.