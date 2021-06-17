The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice throughout the post-acute care (PAC) continuum, via education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. ARN publishes Rehabilitation Nursing journal (RNJ) six times per year. RNJ is an internationally respected, peer-reviewed journal and one of ARN's top member benefits. It features in-depth articles on current practice issues, research and its implications, editorial features, and news about products and services for individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.