Rehabilitation Nursing Challenges for Patients with Lower Limb Amputation
17-Jun-2021
Chronic Illness and Fatigue in Older Individuals: A Systematic Review
17-Jun-2021
Burdens and Educational Needs of Informal Caregivers of Older Adults with Urinary Incontinence: An Internet-Based Study
17-Jun-2021
Evidence-Based Care of Children With Tracheostomies: Hospitalization to Home Care
9-Mar-2021
Development and Validation of an Age-Appropriate Website for Children Requiring Clean Intermittent Catheterization
9-Mar-2021
Effects of Laughter Therapy on Life Satisfaction and Loneliness in Older Adults Living in Nursing Homes in Turkey: A Parallel Group Randomized Controlled Trial
9-Mar-2021
Educating Nurses on Supported Mirror Viewing for Patients After Amputation and Other Visible Disfigurements
15-Jan-2021
Using the Preparedness Assessment for the Transition Home After Stroke Instrument to Identify Stroke Caregiver Concerns Predischarge: Uncertainty, Anticipation, and Cues to Action
15-Jan-2021
From Disability to New Ability: An Interview with Mountain Climber and Amputee Chad Jukes
Retired Staff Sergeant, Amputee and Mountain Climber Chad Jukes talks with Rehabilitation Nursing Journal Editor-In-Chief and Rehab Nurse Dr. Kristen Mauk.
13-Jun-2017
Expert Rehabilitation Nurses Available to Discuss Role of Nurse in Brain Injury Recovery Process
Brain Injury patients and their families spend the majority of their rehabilitation time with rehabilitation nurses and yet, not once has the role of the rehabilitation nurse been noted in all the recent media features about recovery. Most likely...
1-Feb-2011