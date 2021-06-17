Chicago, IL USA

From Disability to New Ability: An Interview with Mountain Climber and Amputee Chad Jukes

Retired Staff Sergeant, Amputee and Mountain Climber Chad Jukes talks with Rehabilitation Nursing Journal Editor-In-Chief and Rehab Nurse Dr. Kristen Mauk.
Expert Rehabilitation Nurses Available to Discuss Role of Nurse in Brain Injury Recovery Process

Brain Injury patients and their families spend the majority of their rehabilitation time with rehabilitation nurses and yet, not once has the role of the rehabilitation nurse been noted in all the recent media features about recovery. Most likely...
The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice throughout the post-acute care (PAC) continuum, via education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. ARN publishes Rehabilitation Nursing journal (RNJ) six times per year. RNJ is an internationally respected, peer-reviewed journal and one of ARN's top member benefits. It features in-depth articles on current practice issues, research and its implications, editorial features, and news about products and services for individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.

