Newswise — Abstract

Purpose

The purpose of this study was to characterize the unmet needs and concerns of working-age caregivers of stroke survivors and to explore the relationships between these unmet needs and concerns and factors such as stroke survivor functional independence, caregiver strain, caregiver self-efficacy, caregiver perceived social support, and caregiver quality of life (QoL).

Design

Cross-sectional descriptive design was used in this study.

Methods

Participants (N = 103) completed an online survey. Descriptive statistics, bivariate Pearson correlation, and linear regression analysis was performed.

Results

Negative correlations were found between caregiver needs and concerns and both stroke survivor functional independence and caregiver self-efficacy. Positive correlations were identified between caregiver needs and concerns and caregiver strain. In multiple regression models, stroke survivor functional independence, caregiver self-efficacy, race, and gender were statistically significantly associated with caregiver QoL.

Clinical Relevance to the Practice of Rehabilitation Nursing

Results of this study can inform nurses as they collaborate with informal caregivers and researchers in optimizing the rehabilitation and discharge process and aiding in the support of caregiver QoL.

Conclusion

Working-age caregivers of stroke survivors expressed many needs and concerns. These needs, along with other factors, can affect outcomes, including QoL in caregivers and stroke survivors.

