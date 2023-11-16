Abstract

Purpose

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a tool for patients to share data collected outside of office visits. RPM uses technology and the digital transmission of data to inform clinician decision-making in patient care. Using RPM to track routine physical activity is feasible to operationalize, given contemporary consumer-grade devices that can sync to the electronic health record. Objective monitoring through RPM can be more reliable than patient self-reporting for physical activity.

Design and Methods

This article reports on four pilot studies that highlight the utility and practicality of RPM for physical activity monitoring in outpatient clinical care. Settings include endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, and pulmonology settings.

Results

The four pilot use cases discussed demonstrate how RPM is utilized to monitor physical activity, a shift that has broad implications for prediction, prevention, diagnosis, and management of chronic disease and rehabilitation progress.

Clinical Relevance

If RPM for physical activity is to be expanded, it will be important to consider that certain populations may face challenges when accessing digital health services.

Conclusion

RPM technology provides an opportunity for clinicians to obtain objective feedback for monitoring progress of patients in rehabilitation settings. Nurses working in rehabilitation settings may need to provide additional patient education and support to improve uptake.

