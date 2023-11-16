Research Alert

Abstract

Purpose 

The aim of this study was to develop and pilot an educational curriculum for healthcare providers to better understand community-acquired pressure injury (CAPrI) prevention in veterans living with spinal cord injury (SCI).

Methods 

The Thomas six-step process model guided curricular development and evaluation. Curriculum development followed six steps: (1) problem identification and general needs assessment from a literature review and qualitative research triangulating provider and veteran perspectives of CAPrI prevention in SCI, (2) target needs assessment using a focus group with 14 experienced practicing interprofessional SCI providers, (3) creation of module goals and objectives with content review from experts (n = 8), (4) development of curriculum content and educational strategies, (5) implementation of a pilot (n = 4), and (6) evaluation of satisfaction and curriculum content via survey and focus group.

Results 

A five-module online curriculum was evaluated positively and is available publicly. Modules include (1) CAPrI Prevention Clinical Guidelines for the Provider, (2) CAPrI Prevention from the Veteran Perspective, (3) Building Collaborative Relationships, (4) Accessing Resources, and (5) Team Approach. Pilot participants stated objectives were met; they were satisfied with the module. The participants did recommend some changes.

Clinical Relevance 

Understanding CAPrI prevention can inform rehabilitation nursing care.

Conclusions 

An asynchronous educational curriculum can support nurses in integrating preventive care in community-dwelling veterans living with SCI.

 

