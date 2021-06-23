Our News on Newswise
Study Examines Former Cancer Patients' Perspectives of the “Survivor” Label
Canisius College study uses social identity theory and communication accommodation theory as lenses to examine former cancer patients’ perspectives of the “survivor” label, replacement labels for their experience, and use of survivor services.
23-Jun-2021 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Canisius College PA Program Receives Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Grant
Canisius College’s PA program received a $767,500 Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant. The award supports the program’s development and provides scholarships for underserved minority groups.
26-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Companion Animals Play a Role in Teleworking Experience During Covid
Millions of Americans are working remotely due to Covid-19. Research by anthrozoologist Christy Hoffman, PhD, shows companion animals play a role in this new teleworking experience.
8-Feb-2021 6:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
Research Examines the Effect of Gender on Occupational Self-Efficacy, Work Engagement and Career Aspirations
While women perform as well as their male counterparts at work they are drastically underrepresented in the onboarding process to senior leadership. Hartman and Barber examine the effect of gender on occupational self-efficacy, work engagement and...
25-Jan-2021 5:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Does Your Dog Have Bed Privileges?
If you’re a dog owner who snuggles up with your four-legged friend each night, you’re not alone. A new study at Canisius College finds that nearly 70% of pet parents co-sleep with their dogs. The finding is one of several revealed in the...
9-Dec-2020 2:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
Canisius College Class Ring - Lost 45 Years Ago - Returned to Its Owner
Some things defy all odds. It was nearly 45 years ago when Canisius College alumnus (Ret.) Lt. Col. James McNicholas lost his class ring somewhere outside his home in El Paso, TX, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. The ring never turned up. ...
1-Oct-2020 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Institute for Autism Research at Canisius College finds innovative outpatient treatment (MAXout) highly effective for children with autism
Researchers at the Institute for Autism Research at Canisius College find innovative outpatient treatment (MAXout) highly effective for children with higher-functioning autism spectrum disorder (HFASD). Children demonstrate significant improvements...
23-Sep-2020 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
COVID-19’s Impacts on the Human-Dog Relationship
Animal behaviorist Dr. Christy Hoffman describes how having the entire family and dog home under one roof may be beneficial to human-dog relationships and identifies reasons why this new situation also requires thoughtful consideration.
7-Apr-2020 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!
Frank Riga, PhD, emeritus professor of English at Canisius College and Santa expert, shares an excerpt from his research on the subject including the history of St. Nicholas, Santa Claus and the arrival of Anti-Claus, aka The Grinch.
14-Nov-2018 4:05 PM EST
How to Stay Fit and Still Enjoy the Holiday Season
During the holiday season, it can be a challenge to fit in your workout and eat healthy when faced with tempting appetizers and sweet treats everywhere you turn. Charles Pelitera, EdD, assistant professor of kinesiology and coordinator of health and...
18-Nov-2016 9:05 AM EST
Expert Offers Ways to Practice "Safe Stress" During the Holidays
For many the holidays are a time of stress, loneliness, and anxiety. E. Christine Moll, PhD, offers ways to practice "safe stress" during the holiday season.
1-Nov-2016 12:05 PM EDT
The Art of Letting Go
Ready or not, throngs of parents will say goodbye to their teenagers this month as their children transition to freshmen in college. Expert E. Christine Moll, PhD, offers advice for parents.
28-Aug-2015 2:05 PM EDT
Research Shows Elevated Cortisol in Autism
Researchers at the Institute for Autism Research at Canisius College have found that functional level appears to play a critical role in the stress levels of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
2-Jun-2015 1:05 PM EDT
Visionaries Gather at International Symposium to Discuss Ecotourism
Ecotourism was the subject of an international symposium hosted by Canisius College in Buffalo. The symposium brought together world- renowned scholars and practitioners from across the globe to discuss “Ecotourism: A Partnership with Nature?”
3-Feb-2015 12:10 PM EST
Rene De Lapedraja, PhD, Cuban Native and Cuban-US Relations Expert, Optimistic About the Social and Economic Benefits for Both Countries
18-Dec-2014 10:00 AM EST
Expert Offers Ways to Practice "Safe Stress" During the Holidays
For many the holidays are a time of stress, loneliness and anxiety. E. Christine Moll, PhD, offers ways to practice "safe stress" during the holiday season.
5-Dec-2014 4:00 PM EST