Canisius College study uses social identity theory and communication accommodation theory as lenses to examine former cancer patients’ perspectives of the “survivor” label, replacement labels for their experience, and use of survivor services.

Canisius College’s PA program received a $767,500 Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant. The award supports the program’s development and provides scholarships for underserved minority groups.

Millions of Americans are working remotely due to Covid-19. Research by anthrozoologist Christy Hoffman, PhD, shows companion animals play a role in this new teleworking experience.

While women perform as well as their male counterparts at work they are drastically underrepresented in the onboarding process to senior leadership. Hartman and Barber examine the effect of gender on occupational self-efficacy, work engagement and...

If you’re a dog owner who snuggles up with your four-legged friend each night, you’re not alone. A new study at Canisius College finds that nearly 70% of pet parents co-sleep with their dogs. The finding is one of several revealed in the...

Some things defy all odds. It was nearly 45 years ago when Canisius College alumnus (Ret.) Lt. Col. James McNicholas lost his class ring somewhere outside his home in El Paso, TX, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. The ring never turned up. ...

Researchers at the Institute for Autism Research at Canisius College find innovative outpatient treatment (MAXout) highly effective for children with higher-functioning autism spectrum disorder (HFASD). Children demonstrate significant improvements...

Animal behaviorist Dr. Christy Hoffman describes how having the entire family and dog home under one roof may be beneficial to human-dog relationships and identifies reasons why this new situation also requires thoughtful consideration.

