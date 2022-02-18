Reston, VA USA

For Lumbar Spine MRI, only 50% of Hospitals Are Compliant with Price Transparency Mandate

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that as of September/October 2021, only 50% of hospitals that offered lumbar spine MRI were compliant with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate to publish their prices...
Black Patients 24% Less Likely than White Patients to Have a Prostate MRI after Receiving an Elevated PSA Score

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study of nearly 800,000 men found that between 2011 and 2017 black patients were 24% less likely than white patients to have a prostate MRI after receiving an elevated (prostate-specific antigen) PSA...
Grant & Fellowship Opportunities in Health Policy Research

The Neiman Health Policy Institute is accepting applications for its new grants and fellowship programs to fund novel research to inform health policy and radiology practice. Grant topics include payment models, AI/emerging technology, and practice...
12% of Secondary Imaging Interpretation Costs are Paid by Patients

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that patients paid 12% of the costs of secondary imaging interpretation out-of-pocket. Such secondary interpretations are increasingly performed for complex patients, but patients’...
Legislation for Surprise Billing May Decrease In-Network Reimbursement

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study, published in Radiology, reviewed the implications of unexpected out-of-network balance billing—commonly called surprise billing—on reimbursement for hospital-based specialties such as...
Radiologist Characteristics Predict Performance in Screening Mammography

According to a new study, by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute and the American College of Radiology’s National Mammography Database Committee, the most influential radiologist characteristics impacting mammography interpretive...
Radiologist Participation in Value-based Care Tripled Over 5 Years

This new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that radiologist participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) increased over three-fold from 10.4% to 34.9% between 2013 and 2018. The...
CT Colonography Rates Bolstered by US Preventive Service Task Force Recommendation

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found a 50% increase in screening computed tomography colonography (CTC) rates after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announcement of the updated recommendation on colorectal...
About

The Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute studies the value and role of radiology and radiologists in evolving health care delivery and payment systems. Neiman Institute research provides a foundation for evidence-based imaging policy to improve patient care and bolster efficient, effective use of health care resources.

Radiologists are being asked/required to participate in alternative payment models without data to ascertain their appropriate share of such payments and without knowledge of how to function appropriately in these non-traditional environments. The information needed to respond to the challenges posed is not currently available. The Institute helps all stakeholders understand the “value of radiology” and its role in the healthcare continuum.

The Institute provides accurate data to lawmakers, regulators and payers to help them make informed policy decisions that actually improve care and make it more efficient – rather than rely on current subjective, arbitrary, and blind cost-cutting. The Institute provides radiologists with data helpful in interactions with payers, hospitals and ACOs for capitation contracts and/or bundled episodes of care or other novel payment systems.

Contacts

Nichole Gay
Operations & Media Manager

 ngay@neimanhpi.org

703-648-1665
