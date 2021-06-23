Our News on Newswise
Higher Selenium and Manganese Levels During Pregnancy May Protect Babies From Future High Blood Pressure
Children who were exposed to higher levels of trace minerals manganese and selenium during their mothers’ pregnancy had a lower risk of high blood pressure in childhood, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School...
23-Jun-2021
Chef José Andrés and His World Central Kitchen to Receive Goodermote Humanitarian Award
Chef and restaurateur José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen will receive the 2021 Goodermote Humanitarian Award from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Center for Humanitarian Health in recognition of their...
17-Jun-2021
Major Study of Diabetes Trends Shows Americans’ Blood Sugar Control is Getting Worse
Blood sugar control among adults with diabetes in the United States declined significantly in the past decade, according to a nationwide study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
7-Jun-2021
Drop in Convalescent Plasma Use at U.S. Hospitals Linked to Higher COVID-19 Mortality Rate
A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and colleagues suggests a slowdown in the use of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients led to a higher COVID-19 mortality during a critical period...
7-Jun-2021
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Announces Fifth Class of Bloomberg Fellows
The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health announces its 2021 cohort of Bloomberg Fellows.
3-Jun-2021
Report: Analysis of Baltimore City’s Urban Farms and Gardens Finds Safe Levels of Metals at Vast Majority of Sites
A new report that examined soil, water, and produce from urban farms and gardens in Baltimore City found low levels of lead and other metals that pose no reason for concern at the majority of growing sites.
3-Jun-2021
Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation broadcast yesterday afternoon.
26-May-2021
Researchers Identify Proteins That Predict Future Dementia, Alzheimer’s Risk
The development of dementia, often from Alzheimer’s disease, late in life is associated with abnormal blood levels of dozens of proteins up to five years earlier.
17-May-2021
