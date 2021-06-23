Baltimore, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Higher Selenium and Manganese Levels During Pregnancy May Protect Babies From Future High Blood Pressure

Children who were exposed to higher levels of trace minerals manganese and selenium during their mothers’ pregnancy had a lower risk of high blood pressure in childhood, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School...
23-Jun-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Chef José Andrés and His World Central Kitchen to Receive Goodermote Humanitarian Award

Chef and restaurateur José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen will receive the 2021 Goodermote Humanitarian Award from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Center for Humanitarian Health in recognition of their...
17-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Major Study of Diabetes Trends Shows Americans’ Blood Sugar Control is Getting Worse

Blood sugar control among adults with diabetes in the United States declined significantly in the past decade, according to a nationwide study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
7-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Drop in Convalescent Plasma Use at U.S. Hospitals Linked to Higher COVID-19 Mortality Rate

A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and colleagues suggests a slowdown in the use of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients led to a higher COVID-19 mortality during a critical period...
7-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Announces Fifth Class of Bloomberg Fellows

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health announces its 2021 cohort of Bloomberg Fellows.
3-Jun-2021 10:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Report: Analysis of Baltimore City’s Urban Farms and Gardens Finds Safe Levels of Metals at Vast Majority of Sites

A new report that examined soil, water, and produce from urban farms and gardens in Baltimore City found low levels of lead and other metals that pose no reason for concern at the majority of growing sites.
3-Jun-2021 9:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation broadcast yesterday afternoon.
26-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Identify Proteins That Predict Future Dementia, Alzheimer’s Risk

The development of dementia, often from Alzheimer’s disease, late in life is associated with abnormal blood levels of dozens of proteins up to five years earlier.
17-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is dedicated to the education of a diverse group of research scientists and public health professionals, a process inseparably linked to the discovery and application of new knowledge, and through these activities, to the improvement of health and prevention of disease and disability around the world.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Barbara Benham
Associate Director, Media and Public Relations

 bbenham1@jhu.edu

410-614-6029

Joshua Aspril
Internal Communications & Digital Media

 jaspril1@jhu.edu

Robin Scullin
Director, Media and Public Relations

 rsculli1@jhu.edu

410-955-7619
See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Honored for COVID-19 Communications Efforts

The Communications and Marketing team in the Office of External Affairs at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School ...
23 Jun 2021

Higher Selenium and Manganese Levels During Pregnancy May Protect Babies From Future High Blood Pressure

Children who were exposed to higher levels of trace minerals manganese and selenium during their mothers’ pr...
23 Jun 2021

Chef José Andrés and His World Central Kitchen to Receive Goodermote Humanitarian Award

Chef and restaurateur José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen will receive the 2021 Goodermote H...
17 Jun 2021

Major Study of Diabetes Trends Shows Americans’ Blood Sugar Control is Getting Worse

Blood sugar control among adults with diabetes in the United States declined significantly in the past decade,...
09 Jun 2021

Drop in Convalescent Plasma Use at U.S. Hospitals Linked to Higher COVID-19 Mortality Rate

A new study suggests a slowdown in the use of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients led ...
07 Jun 2021

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Announces Fifth Class of Bloomberg Fellows

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health announces its ...
03 Jun 2021

Report: Analysis of Baltimore City’s Urban Farms and Gardens Finds Safe Levels of Metals at Vast Majority of Sites

A new report that examined soil, water, and produce from urban farms and gardens in Baltimore City found low l...
03 Jun 2021

Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation...
26 May 2021

Researchers Identify Proteins That Predict Future Dementia, Alzheimer’s Risk

The development of dementia, often from Alzheimer’s disease, late in life is associated with abnormal blood ...
17 May 2021

Ingredient in Common Weed Killer Impairs Insect Immune Systems, Study Suggests

The chemical compound glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, can weaken the immune systems of i...
13 May 2021

Organic Meat Less Likely To Be Contaminated with Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria, Study Suggests

Meat that is certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is less likely to be contaminated with ba...
12 May 2021

Report: “Safe System” Approach Could Dramatically Reduce Road Deaths While Improving Equity

A new approach to road safety that relies on design and engineering principles—the “Safe System” approac...
11 May 2021

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Co-Hosts: “Bridging Faith And Science To Combat The Overdose Crisis” With President Bill Clinton and Faith Leaders

This inaugural discussion will focus on understanding and addressing the role of racial and ethnic disparities...
03 May 2021

Statement from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School and the Institute for Global Tobacco Control on a Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

We welcome and support the FDA’s plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars announced this week. Thi...
30 Apr 2021

In-Person Schooling with Inadequate Mitigation Measures Raises Household Member’s COVID-19 Risk

Large study suggests that symptom screening, other measures can eliminate most or all excess risk of developin...
29 Apr 2021

Study Identifies Risk Factors for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Mortality Among U.S. Nursing Home Residents

Risks of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection for long-stay nursing home residents were mainly dependent on factor...
31 Mar 2021

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Again Tops U.S. News & World Report Ranking

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has again been named the top public health school in the n...
30 Mar 2021

Drug Coupons and Vouchers Cover Only a Sliver of Prescription Drugs

Use of vouchers and coupons offered by pharmaceutical companies to defray patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs...
29 Mar 2021

UCSF and Johns Hopkins University Launch Digital Trove of Opioid Industry Documents

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Johns Hopkins University today announced the launch of ...
24 Mar 2021

Snapshot of COVID-19 Vaccine Intentions Highlights Challenges of Achieving Community Immunity Goals

Ahead of the first U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, only half of Americans said they w...
24 Mar 2021

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.50491