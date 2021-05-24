Our News on Newswise
Researchers Find Semimetal That Clings to a Quantum Precipice
In an open access paper published in Science Advances, Johns Hopkins physicists and colleagues at Rice University, the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), present experimental...
24-May-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Scientists Model Saturn’s Interior
New Johns Hopkins University simulations offer an intriguing look into Saturn’s interior, suggesting that a thick layer of helium rain influences the planet’s magnetic field.
5-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT
What Spurs People to Save the Planet? Stories or Facts?
With climate change looming, what must people hear to convince them to change their ways to stop harming the environment? A new Johns Hopkins University study finds stories to be significantly more motivating than scientific facts— at least for...
26-Apr-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Engineers Develop Drive-thru Type Test to Detect Viral Infections in Bacteria
The pandemic has made clear the threat that some viruses pose to people. But viruses can also infect life-sustaining bacteria and a Johns Hopkins University-led team has developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to...
25-Feb-2021 12:55 PM EST
Vaccine Prioritization Dashboard Launches @JohnsHopkins for People with Disabilities
A new Johns Hopkins data tool helps people with disabilities determine when they qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine and compares how different states prioritize the disability community in the vaccine rollout.
Created by researchers, students and...
18-Feb-2021 10:10 AM EST
The Richer You are, The More Likely You’ll Social Distance, Study Finds
The higher a person’s income, the more likely they were to protect themselves at the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, Johns Hopkins University economists find.
When it comes to adopting behaviors including social...
14-Jan-2021 10:50 AM EST
Bats Can Predict the Future, JHU Researchers Discover
They can’t tell fortunes and they’re useless with the stock market but bats are quite skilled at predicting one thing: where to find dinner.
Bats calculate where their prey is headed by building on-the-fly predictive models of target motion...
29-Oct-2020 9:40 AM EDT
Dog Training Methods Help JHU Teach Robots to Learn New Tricks
With a training technique commonly used to teach dogs to sit and stay, Johns Hopkins University computer scientists showed a robot how to teach itself several new tricks, including stacking blocks. With the method, the robot, named Spot, was able to...
26-Oct-2020 12:05 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Expert Can Discuss Possible Cause of Florida Tower Collapse
29-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Expert Available to Discuss Heat Wave in U.S. West
16-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Expert Can Offer Perspective on India’s COVID-19 Crisis
5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss CDC, FDA Suspension of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
13-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT
A Johns Hopkins University health care expert is available to offer perspective on the news that a mistake at a Johnson & Johnson factory producing the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in the loss of millions of doses.
1-Apr-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Repeating a Grade? Johns Hopkins Expert Available on Best Ways to Make Up Pandemic Learning Loss
26-Mar-2021 3:40 PM EDT
On the one-year anniversary of the pandemic in the U.S., experts @JohnsHopkins can speak about the implications of WFH and SchoolFH on the future of work and education.
2-Mar-2021 3:00 PM EST
Most U.S. Schools Teaching Black History, But Few Doing It Well
As the United States marks Black History Month this year, more K-12 schools in the United States are teaching Black history than ever before. However, ongoing analysis from Johns Hopkins University finds these efforts often fail, because coursework...
10-Feb-2021 12:50 PM EST