Newswise: WF_photobyYimingQiuNIST.jpg

Researchers Find Semimetal That Clings to a Quantum Precipice

In an open access paper published in Science Advances, Johns Hopkins physicists and colleagues at Rice University, the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), present experimental...
24-May-2021 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: image001.png

Johns Hopkins Scientists Model Saturn’s Interior

New Johns Hopkins University simulations offer an intriguing look into Saturn’s interior, suggesting that a thick layer of helium rain influences the planet’s magnetic field.
5-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: storytelling2jhu.jpg

What Spurs People to Save the Planet? Stories or Facts?

With climate change looming, what must people hear to convince them to change their ways to stop harming the environment? A new Johns Hopkins University study finds stories to be significantly more motivating than scientific facts— at least for...
26-Apr-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Johns Hopkins Engineers Develop Drive-thru Type Test to Detect Viral Infections in Bacteria

The pandemic has made clear the threat that some viruses pose to people. But viruses can also infect life-sustaining bacteria and a Johns Hopkins University-led team has developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to...
25-Feb-2021 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Vaccine Prioritization Dashboard Launches @JohnsHopkins for People with Disabilities

A new Johns Hopkins data tool helps people with disabilities determine when they qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine and compares how different states prioritize the disability community in the vaccine rollout. Created by researchers, students and...
18-Feb-2021 10:10 AM EST Add to Favorites

The Richer You are, The More Likely You’ll Social Distance, Study Finds

The higher a person’s income, the more likely they were to protect themselves at the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, Johns Hopkins University economists find. When it comes to adopting behaviors including social...
14-Jan-2021 10:50 AM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Bats Can Predict the Future, JHU Researchers Discover

They can’t tell fortunes and they’re useless with the stock market but bats are quite skilled at predicting one thing: where to find dinner. Bats calculate where their prey is headed by building on-the-fly predictive models of target motion...
29-Oct-2020 9:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Dog Training Methods Help JHU Teach Robots to Learn New Tricks

With a training technique commonly used to teach dogs to sit and stay, Johns Hopkins University computer scientists showed a robot how to teach itself several new tricks, including stacking blocks. With the method, the robot, named Spot, was able to...
26-Oct-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


About

The Johns Hopkins University prepares students for lifelong learning, achievement and contributions to society; fosters independent and original research; and brings the benefits of discovery to the world.

The university has nine academic divisions and campuses throughout the Baltimore-Washington area. The Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, the Whiting School of Engineering and the School of Education are based at the Homewood campus in northern Baltimore. The schools of Medicine, Public Health, and Nursing share a campus in east Baltimore with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Peabody Institute, a leading professional school of music, is located on Mount Vernon Place in downtown Baltimore, and the Carey Business School is in Harbor East. The Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies is located in Washington's Dupont Circle area.

The Applied Physics Laboratory is a division of the university co-equal to the nine schools, but with a non-academic, research-based mission. APL, located between Baltimore and Washington, supports national security and also pursues space science, exploration of the Solar System and other civilian research and development.

Johns Hopkins also has a campus near Rockville in Montgomery County, Md., and has academic facilities in Nanjing, China, and in Bologna, Italy.

When considered in partnership with its sister institution, the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System, the university is Maryland's largest employer.

