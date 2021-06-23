Our News on Newswise
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Aegon Transamerica Foundation Collaborating to Support Underrepresented Minority Students
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and the Aegon Transamerica Foundation are collaborating to promote business education to underrepresented minority students. The new collaboration will include support for Carey’s annual Summer Business Academy,...
Pandemic Has 'Severely Weakened Surgical Innovation Pipeline'
In a new study for the journal Surgical Innovation, Associate Professor Toby Gordon of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School addresses the ways in which COVID-19 has slowed medical innovation.
Seeing Others’ Big Triumphs, We May Feel More Motivated than Usual to Succeed
When we perceive that a peer’s accomplishment has risen above the usual standard of “good work” and can be rated an “exceptional” success, our motivation to learn is enhanced, according to a new study in Academy of Management Discoveries.
Relative Concerns: Family-Run Businesses Increasingly a Focus of Academic Research
Family businesses have increasingly drawn the attention of academia over the past several decades. A new book co-edited by Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Professor Phillip Phan – "Innovation, Growth, and Succession in Asian Family...
Government, Nonprofit Hospitals’ Charity Care Falls Short of Their Favorable Tax Treatment
The amount of charity care provided by government and nonprofit hospitals falls short of the obligation implied by their favorable tax treatment, according to a new study in the April issue of Health Affairs by researchers at Johns Hopkins...
Health Care Consolidation Poses Hazards 'to Health Equity and Larger Health System Goals,' Authors Caution in NEJM Article
Private equity purchases of physician practices may lead to operational improvements and enhanced efficiency that would benefit patients. At the same time, it might harm them by reducing competition and bringing higher prices or lower-quality...
Study Shows New Real-Time Method for Identifying Stock Bubbles like GameStop’s
In a new working paper, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Associate Professor Nicola Fusari and two co-authors propose a new method for determining – in real-time – whether a spike in a stock price is in fact a bubble. They based the method on...
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Appoints New Vice Dean for Corporate and Global Partnerships
In his new role as vice dean for corporate and global partnerships, Richard R. Smith, PhD, will develop and oversee Carey’s collaborations with other academic institutions and businesses.
Johns Hopkins Drug Commercialization Expert Looks at Controversy over Alzheimer's Treatment
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Senior Lecturer Supriya Munshaw – an expert in the commercialization of early-stage technologies, especially in the life science and medical device industries – offers her insights into the FDA’s rationale...
Study of Diaper Sales Offers New Way to Determine Commercial Products’ Popularity, Durability
To gauge the popularity, quality, and durability of a consumer product, Professor Andrew Ching of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School came up with the idea of examining the “inter-purchase” periods for products – that is, the amount of...
Johns Hopkins Communications Expert Available to Discuss Pence-Harris Debate
Stay the Course with Personal Finances during Pandemic, Johns Hopkins Expert Advises
Keeping on a careful and steady path is the wisest approach to personal money management during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis, says Associate Professor Yuval Bar-Or of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.
Even Amid Social Distancing, 'Vicarious Learning' Can Work
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Assistant Professor Christopher Myers explains how we can continue to learn from the experiences of other people during the social restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Moral Stress' A Malady Afflicting Health Care Workers during Pandemic
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Associate Professor Lindsay Thompson, an expert in law and ethics, discusses some of the crushing pressures that health care workers have faced while tending to patients during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Insights for reopening economies
Alessandro Rebucci, an economist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, has analyzed the impact of current health interventions to stop COVID-19 as well as lessons learned from previous economic crises. He offers important...
A Coronavirus Vaccine Is in the Works But Won’t Just Emerge Overnight
Supriya Munshaw, a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, offers insights on the likely time frame for a coronavirus vaccine, the steps involved in developing one, the most promising candidates currently in the labs of biotech...
