Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and the Aegon Transamerica Foundation are collaborating to promote business education to underrepresented minority students. The new collaboration will include support for Carey’s annual Summer Business Academy,...

In a new study for the journal Surgical Innovation, Associate Professor Toby Gordon of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School addresses the ways in which COVID-19 has slowed medical innovation.

When we perceive that a peer’s accomplishment has risen above the usual standard of “good work” and can be rated an “exceptional” success, our motivation to learn is enhanced, according to a new study in Academy of Management Discoveries.

Family businesses have increasingly drawn the attention of academia over the past several decades. A new book co-edited by Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Professor Phillip Phan – "Innovation, Growth, and Succession in Asian Family...

The amount of charity care provided by government and nonprofit hospitals falls short of the obligation implied by their favorable tax treatment, according to a new study in the April issue of Health Affairs by researchers at Johns Hopkins...

Private equity purchases of physician practices may lead to operational improvements and enhanced efficiency that would benefit patients. At the same time, it might harm them by reducing competition and bringing higher prices or lower-quality...

In a new working paper, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Associate Professor Nicola Fusari and two co-authors propose a new method for determining – in real-time – whether a spike in a stock price is in fact a bubble. They based the method on...

In his new role as vice dean for corporate and global partnerships, Richard R. Smith, PhD, will develop and oversee Carey’s collaborations with other academic institutions and businesses.

