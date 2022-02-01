Belfast, United Kingdom

New research will focus on repurposing existing drugs to treat patients with COVID-19

Queen’s University Belfast will lead a new £1.6m collaborative project to rapidly identify new treatments for COVID-19.
New blood cancer gene defect can be treated with existing drugs

A defective gene, normally found in blood cancers, could be treated with drugs already available for cancers with similar gene defects, scientists at Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Birmingham have revealed.
Red squirrel conservation strategies likely to undermine species survival in future

New research has shown how current red squirrel conservation strategies in the UK and Ireland, that favour non-native conifer plantations, are likely to negatively impact red squirrels.
Almost two-thirds of species at deep-sea hydrothermal vents are at risk of extinction

New research from Queen’s University Belfast has led to 184 deep-sea species being added to the global Red List of Threatened Species. With almost two-thirds of the species assessed listed as threatened, it highlights the urgent need to protect...
First long-acting option HIV prevention approved for use - Worlds AIDS Day

The first long-acting option to protect women from HIV, proven to reduce women’s HIV risk, has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO).
New drug delivery could significantly improve treatment outcomes for localised prostate cancer

Researchers have developed a new treatment to be used in combination with radiotherapy that could significantly improve treatment outcomes for men with locally advanced prostate cancer.
Non-invasive ventilation for COVID-19 patients isn’t linked to heightened infection risk

New research has found that the use of non-invasive breathing support to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, isn’t linked to a heightened infection risk, as currently thought.
Researchers discover new tool to investigate more effective cancer treatment

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast have discovered a new tool, which will help to investigate more effective forms of cancer treatment.
Brexit expert available - Dr Katy Hayward, Reader from Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland

Why belief in ‘Limbo’ has disappeared in recent decades – Queen’s University Belfast research

A research study from Queen’s University Belfast has found that the belief in Limbo – a place for unbaptised babies - has declined throughout the decades in Ireland due to the changing beliefs and values of the nation.
Queen’s Award Honorary Professorship to Declan Kelly

Queen’s University Belfast have awarded Irish-American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of global consulting company, Teneo Holdings an Honorary Professorship at Queen’s Management School.
Queen’s University Photography Exhibition Shows the Changing Face of Belfast

The Queen’s University Belfast led ‘Belfast Self-Portrait’ exhibition will today (Friday 7 July) officially open to the public at the Ulster Museum, Belfast.
Ransomware Expert Available to Discuss in Non-Technical Terms What Happens During an Attack, What the Risks Are to Businesses and General Public and How to Protect Against Cyber Attacks

Queen’s University Launches the Visual Voices of the Prisons Memory Archive

Queen’s University launch The Visual Voices of the Prison Memory Archive project.
Scientists Unveil Why Microbe Klebsiella, Cited as an Urgent Threat to Human Health by WHO, Is Resistant to Antibiotics.

Queen’s Scientists on the Hunt for Source of Gravitational Waves

Yesterday saw the announcement of the discovery of gravitational waves by LIGO, in what is being described as the most important breakthrough in physics for decades. Now scientists from Queen’s University Belfast are leading the hunt for the...
About

Queen's University Belfast is one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland with a distinguished heritage and history.
Founded in 1845 as Queen's College Belfast, we became an independent university in 1908. Today, we are in the top 140 universities in the world for graduate prospects (QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020) , and a member of the Russell Group of UK research intensive universities, combining excellence in research and education with a student-centred ethos.

