Queen’s University Belfast will lead a new £1.6m collaborative project to rapidly identify new treatments for COVID-19.

A defective gene, normally found in blood cancers, could be treated with drugs already available for cancers with similar gene defects, scientists at Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Birmingham have revealed.

New research has shown how current red squirrel conservation strategies in the UK and Ireland, that favour non-native conifer plantations, are likely to negatively impact red squirrels.

New research from Queen’s University Belfast has led to 184 deep-sea species being added to the global Red List of Threatened Species. With almost two-thirds of the species assessed listed as threatened, it highlights the urgent need to protect...

The first long-acting option to protect women from HIV, proven to reduce women’s HIV risk, has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Researchers have developed a new treatment to be used in combination with radiotherapy that could significantly improve treatment outcomes for men with locally advanced prostate cancer.

New research has found that the use of non-invasive breathing support to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, isn’t linked to a heightened infection risk, as currently thought.

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast have discovered a new tool, which will help to investigate more effective forms of cancer treatment.

