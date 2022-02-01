Our News on Newswise
New research will focus on repurposing existing drugs to treat patients with COVID-19
Queen’s University Belfast will lead a new £1.6m collaborative project to rapidly identify new treatments for COVID-19.
1-Feb-2022
New blood cancer gene defect can be treated with existing drugs
A defective gene, normally found in blood cancers, could be treated with drugs already available for cancers with similar gene defects, scientists at Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Birmingham have revealed.
12-Jan-2022
Red squirrel conservation strategies likely to undermine species survival in future
New research has shown how current red squirrel conservation strategies in the UK and Ireland, that favour non-native conifer plantations, are likely to negatively impact red squirrels.
10-Jan-2022
Almost two-thirds of species at deep-sea hydrothermal vents are at risk of extinction
New research from Queen’s University Belfast has led to 184 deep-sea species being added to the global Red List of Threatened Species. With almost two-thirds of the species assessed listed as threatened, it highlights the urgent need to protect...
7-Dec-2021
First long-acting option HIV prevention approved for use - Worlds AIDS Day
The first long-acting option to protect women from HIV, proven to reduce women’s HIV risk, has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO).
30-Nov-2021
New drug delivery could significantly improve treatment outcomes for localised prostate cancer
Researchers have developed a new treatment to be used in combination with radiotherapy that could significantly improve treatment outcomes for men with locally advanced prostate cancer.
9-Nov-2021
Non-invasive ventilation for COVID-19 patients isn’t linked to heightened infection risk
New research has found that the use of non-invasive breathing support to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, isn’t linked to a heightened infection risk, as currently thought.
3-Nov-2021
Researchers discover new tool to investigate more effective cancer treatment
Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast have discovered a new tool, which will help to investigate more effective forms of cancer treatment.
3-Nov-2021
Brexit expert available - Dr Katy Hayward, Reader from Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland
16-Jan-2019
Why belief in ‘Limbo’ has disappeared in recent decades – Queen’s University Belfast research
A research study from Queen’s University Belfast has found that the belief in Limbo – a place for unbaptised babies - has declined throughout the decades in Ireland due to the changing beliefs and values of the nation.
7-Nov-2018
Queen’s Award Honorary Professorship to Declan Kelly
Queen’s University Belfast have awarded Irish-American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of global consulting company, Teneo Holdings an Honorary Professorship at Queen’s Management School.
13-Sep-2017
Queen’s University Photography Exhibition Shows the Changing Face of Belfast
The Queen’s University Belfast led ‘Belfast Self-Portrait’ exhibition will today (Friday 7 July) officially open to the public at the Ulster Museum, Belfast.
7-Jul-2017
Ransomware Expert Available to Discuss in Non-Technical Terms What Happens During an Attack, What the Risks Are to Businesses and General Public and How to Protect Against Cyber Attacks
15-May-2017
Queen’s University Launches the Visual Voices of the Prisons Memory Archive
Queen’s University launch The Visual Voices of the Prison Memory Archive project.
29-Mar-2017
Scientists Unveil Why Microbe Klebsiella, Cited as an Urgent Threat to Human Health by WHO, Is Resistant to Antibiotics.
1-Mar-2017
Queen’s Scientists on the Hunt for Source of Gravitational Waves
Yesterday saw the announcement of the discovery of gravitational waves by LIGO, in what is being described as the most important breakthrough in physics for decades. Now scientists from Queen’s University Belfast are leading the hunt for the...
12-Feb-2016