Our News on Newswise
Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and Wife Alice Alvarez Announce $250,000 Gift to Foster School of Medicine
On Tuesday, March 30, Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and his wife Alice Alvarez announced a generous gift of $250,000 in support of the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
12-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
On Epilepsy Awareness Day Jim and Julie Cardwell Announce $100,000 Gift to TTUHSC El Paso’s Epilepsy Center
Thanks to a generous $100,000 gift from Jim and Julie Cardwell, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will upgrade the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso (TTP El Paso) Epilepsy Center in the university’s Department of Neurology.
29-Mar-2021 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
TTP El Paso Receives 3,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Three thousand doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta, Kenworthy and Transmountain clinics on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
30-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
Example of Instructional Design and Education about COVID-19 Vaccine
Greg Whitcher, M.D., a resident in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works.
16-Dec-2020 9:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
TTUHSC El Paso Professor Receives Award for Research on Diabetes-Related Digestive Disorder
Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., M.Sc., an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $100,429 grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation for...
11-Dec-2019 4:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Minimally Invasive Procedure Fixes Hole in Heart
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso now performs a safe and minimally invasive treatment for a heart birth defect that affects up to 25% of people.
6-Jun-2019 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
$150,000 Grant Will Help Finance Research on Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Cure SMA recently awarded a $150,000 research grant to Laxman Gangwani, Ph.D., associate professor of Molecular and Translational Medicine, Center of Emphasis in Neurosciences, at TTUHSC El Paso’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.
2-May-2019 1:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
$1.5 Million Will Fund Jim and Julie Cardwell Endowed Chair in Neurology
Thanks to a generous $750,000 gift from the Jim and Julie Cardwell Fund and the Cardwell Family Foundation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) is establishing an endowed chair in the department of neurology.
20-Mar-2019 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Trebek's Announcement: Pancreatic Cancer Researcher Available to Speak
7-Mar-2019 4:35 PM EST
PodMed TT Offers Podcast Listeners Latest Medical News
When medical professionals want to stay in the loop on breaking medical news, there is one podcast they tune into week after week: PodMed TT.
16-Aug-2018 5:05 PM EDT
Cardiologist Warns Against Dissolvable Stents in NEJM
EL PASO, Texas — In a New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) editorial published last week, Debabrata Mukherjee, M.D., provides expert commentary on bioresorbable stents, an alternative to the traditional stents used in patients with cardiac...
6-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT