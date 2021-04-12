On Tuesday, March 30, Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and his wife Alice Alvarez announced a generous gift of $250,000 in support of the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Add to Favorites

Thanks to a generous $100,000 gift from Jim and Julie Cardwell, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will upgrade the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso (TTP El Paso) Epilepsy Center in the university’s Department of Neurology.

Add to Favorites

Three thousand doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta, Kenworthy and Transmountain clinics on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Add to Favorites

Greg Whitcher, M.D., a resident in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works.

Add to Favorites

Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., M.Sc., an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $100,429 grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation for...

Add to Favorites

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso now performs a safe and minimally invasive treatment for a heart birth defect that affects up to 25% of people.

Add to Favorites

Cure SMA recently awarded a $150,000 research grant to Laxman Gangwani, Ph.D., associate professor of Molecular and Translational Medicine, Center of Emphasis in Neurosciences, at TTUHSC El Paso’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.

Add to Favorites

Thanks to a generous $750,000 gift from the Jim and Julie Cardwell Fund and the Cardwell Family Foundation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) is establishing an endowed chair in the department of neurology.

Add to Favorites