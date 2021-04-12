El Paso, TX USA

Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and Wife Alice Alvarez Announce $250,000 Gift to Foster School of Medicine

On Tuesday, March 30, Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and his wife Alice Alvarez announced a generous gift of $250,000 in support of the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
12-Apr-2021

On Epilepsy Awareness Day Jim and Julie Cardwell Announce $100,000 Gift to TTUHSC El Paso’s Epilepsy Center

Thanks to a generous $100,000 gift from Jim and Julie Cardwell, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will upgrade the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso (TTP El Paso) Epilepsy Center in the university’s Department of Neurology.
29-Mar-2021

TTP El Paso Receives 3,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Three thousand doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta, Kenworthy and Transmountain clinics on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
30-Dec-2020

Example of Instructional Design and Education about COVID-19 Vaccine

Greg Whitcher, M.D., a resident in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works.
16-Dec-2020

TTUHSC El Paso Professor Receives Award for Research on Diabetes-Related Digestive Disorder

Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., M.Sc., an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $100,429 grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation for...
11-Dec-2019

Minimally Invasive Procedure Fixes Hole in Heart

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso now performs a safe and minimally invasive treatment for a heart birth defect that affects up to 25% of people.
6-Jun-2019

$150,000 Grant Will Help Finance Research on Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Cure SMA recently awarded a $150,000 research grant to Laxman Gangwani, Ph.D., associate professor of Molecular and Translational Medicine, Center of Emphasis in Neurosciences, at TTUHSC El Paso’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.
2-May-2019

$1.5 Million Will Fund Jim and Julie Cardwell Endowed Chair in Neurology

Thanks to a generous $750,000 gift from the Jim and Julie Cardwell Fund and the Cardwell Family Foundation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) is establishing an endowed chair in the department of neurology.
20-Mar-2019


Our Experts on Newswise

Trebek's Announcement: Pancreatic Cancer Researcher Available to Speak

7-Mar-2019

PodMed TT Offers Podcast Listeners Latest Medical News

When medical professionals want to stay in the loop on breaking medical news, there is one podcast they tune into week after week: PodMed TT.
16-Aug-2018

Cardiologist Warns Against Dissolvable Stents in NEJM

EL PASO, Texas — In a New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) editorial published last week, Debabrata Mukherjee, M.D., provides expert commentary on bioresorbable stents, an alternative to the traditional stents used in patients with cardiac...
6-Apr-2017

About

Since 1973, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso has played an important role in El Paso’s health care history through education, research and patient care. Today, TTUHSC El Paso has close to 2,000 faculty and staff members. It is a flourishing health sciences and medical center with offices located in east, central and northeast El Paso. Many of the health care providers in our community in private and group practices received their training on our campus.

The Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences offer students the opportunity to expand their knowledge through an innovative curriculum. Our students receive a comprehensive, practical education spanning a broad range of health issues—preparing them for a health care career through hands-on training in clinical and research settings to understand and meet the challenges facing the El Paso community and beyond.

Contacts

Veronique Masterson

 veronique.masterson@ttuhsc.edu

915-433-7407

Berenice Zubia
Media Relations Specialist

 bezubia@ttuhsc.edu

915-215-6196
