Vaping Increases Susceptibility to Coronavirus in Mice
A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.
29-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
A Distinctive Inflammatory Signature Found in a Genetic Form of ALS
Researchers find an increase in inflammatory molecules in serum and cerebrospinal fluid of C90RF72 patients, informing future anti-inflammatory therapies.
16-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Why Telehealth is Not Meeting the Needs of African Americans with Diabetes
Mistrust in physicians kept some Black patients with diabetes from using these services during the pandemic
15-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Discovery Identifies a Highly Efficient Human Reverse Transcriptase that can Write RNA Sequences into DNA
Researchers show that polymerase theta can efficiently convert RNA sequences back into DNA, a feat more common in viruses than eukaryotic cells.
7-Jun-2021 9:05 PM EDT
Thomas Jefferson University Sends Research into Space
Three projects from Philadelphia will become part of the first-ever private mission to the International Space Station
2-Jun-2021 9:35 AM EDT
A Calculator that Predicts Risk of Lung Cancer Underperforms in Diverse Populations
Research finds that a commonly used risk-prediction model for lung cancer does not accurately identify high-risk Black patients who could benefit from early screening.
5-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
How One Health System Got to Lower Mortality Rates Early in the Pandemic
Research suggests that sharing information, strategies, and resources across Jefferson Health hospitals helped ensure patients received the most effective treatment as it was developed.
26-Apr-2021 2:30 PM EDT
100- Countries Collaborate to Improve Quality of Services for Autism Therapy
Researchers across the globe collaborate on a free, multi-language assessment tool, to help therapists demonstrate progress among children with sensory-integration deficits, including autism.
1-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Will Pregnant Women be Eligible for the COVID Vaccine? Experts Hope So
9-Dec-2020 4:50 PM EST
How the Coronavirus Could be Affecting Your Period
13-Apr-2020 10:30 AM EDT
When the Doctors get Sick with Coronavirus - How Telemedicine Provides an Answer
11-Mar-2020 5:15 PM EDT
A Voice for Mental Health in Academia
One Jefferson student takes to social media and blogging to discuss mental health issues in graduate school, and finds huge community support.
6-Nov-2019 12:05 PM EST
Can Telehealth Aid in Disaster Relief?
24-Jul-2018 4:30 PM EDT
Jefferson Experts Available for Outside Commentary on NEJM Testosterone Replacement Study
18-Feb-2016 3:05 PM EST
February Is Heart Month - Jefferson Experts Recommend Steps You Can Take Today to Protect Your Heart Tomorrow.
2-Feb-2016 2:05 PM EST
Jefferson Experts: What Works for Getting to and Maintaining a Healthy Weight?
An individualized, multi-disciplinary approach is essential, as what works for one person may not work for another.
11-Jan-2016 8:00 AM EST