A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.

Researchers find an increase in inflammatory molecules in serum and cerebrospinal fluid of C90RF72 patients, informing future anti-inflammatory therapies.

Mistrust in physicians kept some Black patients with diabetes from using these services during the pandemic

Researchers show that polymerase theta can efficiently convert RNA sequences back into DNA, a feat more common in viruses than eukaryotic cells.

Three projects from Philadelphia will become part of the first-ever private mission to the International Space Station

Research finds that a commonly used risk-prediction model for lung cancer does not accurately identify high-risk Black patients who could benefit from early screening.

Research suggests that sharing information, strategies, and resources across Jefferson Health hospitals helped ensure patients received the most effective treatment as it was developed.

Researchers across the globe collaborate on a free, multi-language assessment tool, to help therapists demonstrate progress among children with sensory-integration deficits, including autism.

