Vaping Increases Susceptibility to Coronavirus in Mice

A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.
A Distinctive Inflammatory Signature Found in a Genetic Form of ALS

Researchers find an increase in inflammatory molecules in serum and cerebrospinal fluid of C90RF72 patients, informing future anti-inflammatory therapies.
Why Telehealth is Not Meeting the Needs of African Americans with Diabetes

Mistrust in physicians kept some Black patients with diabetes from using these services during the pandemic
Discovery Identifies a Highly Efficient Human Reverse Transcriptase that can Write RNA Sequences into DNA

Researchers show that polymerase theta can efficiently convert RNA sequences back into DNA, a feat more common in viruses than eukaryotic cells.
Thomas Jefferson University Sends Research into Space

Three projects from Philadelphia will become part of the first-ever private mission to the International Space Station
A Calculator that Predicts Risk of Lung Cancer Underperforms in Diverse Populations

Research finds that a commonly used risk-prediction model for lung cancer does not accurately identify high-risk Black patients who could benefit from early screening.
How One Health System Got to Lower Mortality Rates Early in the Pandemic

Research suggests that sharing information, strategies, and resources across Jefferson Health hospitals helped ensure patients received the most effective treatment as it was developed.
100- Countries Collaborate to Improve Quality of Services for Autism Therapy

Researchers across the globe collaborate on a free, multi-language assessment tool, to help therapists demonstrate progress among children with sensory-integration deficits, including autism.
Will Pregnant Women be Eligible for the COVID Vaccine? Experts Hope So

How the Coronavirus Could be Affecting Your Period

When the Doctors get Sick with Coronavirus - How Telemedicine Provides an Answer

A Voice for Mental Health in Academia

One Jefferson student takes to social media and blogging to discuss mental health issues in graduate school, and finds huge community support.
Can Telehealth Aid in Disaster Relief?

Jefferson Experts Available for Outside Commentary on NEJM Testosterone Replacement Study

February Is Heart Month - Jefferson Experts Recommend Steps You Can Take Today to Protect Your Heart Tomorrow.

Jefferson Experts: What Works for Getting to and Maintaining a Healthy Weight?

An individualized, multi-disciplinary approach is essential, as what works for one person may not work for another.
About Jefferson
Jefferson, located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 30,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients, preparing tomorrow’s professional leaders for 21st century careers, and discovering new treatments to define the future of care. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,100 students. Jefferson Health serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet® designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence) and over 40 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region.

