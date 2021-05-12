Our News on Newswise
Unbound Medicine Launches The Society of Thoracic Surgeons Resource Collection on Digital Platform
Unbound Medicine®, a leader in knowledge management solutions for healthcare, today launched STS Cardiothoracic Surgery (STS-CTS) on the Unbound Platform™ to disseminate cardiothoracic expertise to trainees and practitioners around the world.
Unbound Medicine Integrates Machine Learning Into Digital Platform
Unbound Medicine® today announced a major upgrade to their digital publishing platform. Unbound developed Unbound Intelligence™‒ exclusive artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to help clinicians keep up to date with current...
