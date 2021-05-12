Charlottesville, VA USA

Unbound Medicine Launches The Society of Thoracic Surgeons Resource Collection on Digital Platform

Unbound Medicine®, a leader in knowledge management solutions for healthcare, today launched STS Cardiothoracic Surgery (STS-CTS) on the Unbound Platform™ to disseminate cardiothoracic expertise to trainees and practitioners around the world.
Unbound Medicine Integrates Machine Learning Into Digital Platform

Unbound Medicine® today announced a major upgrade to their digital publishing platform. Unbound developed Unbound Intelligence™‒ exclusive artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to help clinicians keep up to date with current...
About

Unbound Medicine is committed to enhancing and delivering healthcare knowledge through digital and mobile innovation, partnerships, and a passion for advancing healthcare.

We partner with medical associations, publishers, universities, and corporations to serve more than 500 healthcare institutions and over 5 million health professionals worldwide.

We enable full-cycle product development from design through dissemination. Platform modules support the content design, online authoring, author and workflow management, application development, multi-device publication, fulfillment, and account management for individual and institutional customers.

Unbound Medicine is passionate about solving difficult knowledge problems and welcomes collaboration inquiries.

