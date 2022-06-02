Newswise — Charlottesville, VA, and East Dundee, IL, June 2, 2022 — Unbound Medicine® and the Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists (SOGH) announce the launch of the OB/GYN Hospitalist Resource Center—a premier education portal available for hospitalists and trainees within the specialty of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Unbound Medicine is a leader in knowledge management solutions for healthcare and SOGH is a rapidly growing group of physicians, midwives, nurses, and other individuals dedicated to the advancement of high-quality, safe, and equitable care for hospitalized women.

Over the past decade, the hospitalist model in Obstetrics and Gynecology has grown rapidly as more maternity units implement programs and more physicians transition to this practice. In response to the growth of the field, OB/GYN hospitalist leaders and SOGH set out to standardize the hospitalist practice model, set goals for fellowship training, and define the leadership role of hospitalists in women’s health.

SOGH then sought out Unbound Medicine’s expertise to develop an educational portal to deliver this up-to-date knowledge at the point-of-need. The result is the new OB/GYN Hospitalist Resource Center that features the Core Competencies for OB and OB/GYN Hospitalists. It serves as a central hub for educating and training OB/GYN hospitalists and will help to elevate the quality of care to hospitalized women everywhere.

“As the field of OB/GYN Hospital Medicine grows rapidly throughout the country, we are committed to providing resources to improve the quality and safety of care for hospitalized women,” says Kim Puterbaugh MD, President of the Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists. “These core competencies are a vital step in that effort.”

Core Competencies for OB and OB/GYN Hospitalists is updated in Unbound Medicine’s online authoring and content management system, then instantly delivered via customized mobile apps and the web. This just-in-time delivery of up-to-date knowledge allows practitioners to access and study core competencies where and when needed. Selected topics from this resource are also slated for publication in the Journal of OB/GYN Hospital Medicine.

“The Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists’ core mission is to improve hospital care for women through evidence-based knowledge and up-to-date technical skills,” says Jennifer Butler, MD, Immediate Past President and Core Competencies Senior Editor. “We are excited to provide access to our Core Competencies through a partnership with Unbound Medicine. A leader in the field of digital information, Unbound provides innovative tools for online education and medical publishing.”

“The vision we share with SOGH is empowerment through knowledge, particularly important during the development of a new specialty,” says Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine. “We are excited to provide SOGH the platform and our expertise to meet the growing needs of their thriving organization.”

For more information contact Unbound Medicine or visit the SOGH Resource Center.

ABOUT UNBOUND MEDICINE

Unbound Medicine builds digital products that answer clinical questions at the point of need. With expertise in medical informatics, health technology, and medical publishing, our team has delivered innovative mobile and web solutions to medical associations, health care institutions and individual clinicians for more than 20 years. Additional information is available at www.unboundmedicine.com.

ABOUT SOGH

Founded in 2011, the Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists (SOGH) is a rapidly growing group of physicians, midwives, nurses, and other individuals in the healthcare field who support the OB/GYN Hospitalist model. Our primary mission is to assist our members in their practice of OB/GYN Hospital medicine through education and information in our newsletters, website, and Annual Clinical Meeting. Additional information is available at www.societyofobgynhospitalists.org.