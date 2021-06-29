UA Little Rock is investigating the influence of income, politics, and religion on how people prioritize important community issues.

The Little Rock Congregations Study (LRCS) research team at UA Little Rock worked with a team of students from the UA-Clinton School of Public Service to host a series of community dialogue discussions during the spring semester to explore how...

The Arkansas Department of Corrections has awarded the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a multi-year contract of more than $453,000 to study and assess prison culture and climate in Arkansas. At the end of the study, UA Little Rock will...

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has launched a new Leadership Academy to provide customized and affordable professional development training for local businesses and organizations.The Leadership Academy provides leadership development to...

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $40,000 donation to create a student support fund in honor of Dr. Moira Maguire, a history professor who worked at UA Little Rock for 15 years and had a reputation of going above and beyond to...

Two criminal justice professors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have been awarded a $324,987 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a three-year program to study anti-Muslim sentiment and Muslim hate crimes in...

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $325,043 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to create a rich collection of digitized material integrated into a map-based website that tracks how urban renewal changed...

USAble Life is giving back to the community by donating $50,000 to create an endowed scholarship for first-generation business students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

