DeKay Examines Factors That Affect How Little Rock Congregation Members Prioritize Community Issues

UA Little Rock is investigating the influence of income, politics, and religion on how people prioritize important community issues.
29-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT

Little Rock Congregations Study Dialogue Reveals How Congregations, Nonprofits Can Work Together to Address Community Issues

The Little Rock Congregations Study (LRCS) research team at UA Little Rock worked with a team of students from the UA-Clinton School of Public Service to host a series of community dialogue discussions during the spring semester to explore how...
29-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

UA Little Rock awarded $453,000 contract from Arkansas Department of Corrections to study state’s prison culture and climate

The Arkansas Department of Corrections has awarded the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a multi-year contract of more than $453,000 to study and assess prison culture and climate in Arkansas. At the end of the study, UA Little Rock will...
23-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT

UA Little Rock Launches Leadership Academy to Provide Professional Development Opportunities for Business Community

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has launched a new Leadership Academy to provide customized and affordable professional development training for local businesses and organizations.The Leadership Academy provides leadership development to...
20-May-2021 12:55 PM EDT

Newswise: Moira.jpg

UA Little Rock Receives $40,000 Donation to Create Dr. Moira Maguire Student Support Fund for History Students

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $40,000 donation to create a student support fund in honor of Dr. Moira Maguire, a history professor who worked at UA Little Rock for 15 years and had a reputation of going above and beyond to...
20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT

Newswise: facultyexcellenceBensel.jpg

UA Little Rock Receives Nearly $325,000 NSF Grant to Shine Light on Muslim Hate Crimes in Arkansas

Two criminal justice professors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have been awarded a $324,987 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a three-year program to study anti-Muslim sentiment and Muslim hate crimes in...
10-May-2021 10:50 AM EDT

Newswise: centerforarkansashistoryandculture.jpg

UA Little Rock receives $325,000 grant from National Endowment for the Humanities

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $325,043 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to create a rich collection of digitized material integrated into a map-based website that tracks how urban renewal changed...
6-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT

USAble Life donates $50,000 to create scholarship for first-gen business students at UA Little Rock

USAble Life is giving back to the community by donating $50,000 to create an endowed scholarship for first-generation business students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
16-Mar-2021 3:00 PM EDT


Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: MariyaKhodakovskaya1_1.jpg

Khodakovskaya Co-Edits Book on Benefits of Nanotechnology for Crops

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Biology Professor Mariya Khodakovskaya, her collaborators, and her graduate students are among a handful of scientists around the world pioneering research on the potential benefits of nanotechnology for crops....
2-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EST

Newswise: JohnKirk_1.jpg

Little Rock University Tabs Native of Great Britain for Institute on Race and Ethnicity Post

A native of Great Britain who has written numerous books on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement in the United States and Arkansas is the new director of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Institute on Race and...
11-Sep-2015 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: web_wigand_rolf.jpg

Professors Contribute Collaborative Model for European Union

A $7.5 million European Union-funded research project of more than four years proposes new public-private partnerships between government and private businesses that enhances security and controls and also employs intelligent software tools to...
12-May-2015 10:05 AM EDT

Newswise: Dr.J.W.Wiggins.jpg

National Museum Showcases Art From Dr. J.W. Wiggins Collection at UALR

Dr. J.W. Wiggins, the collection manager and curator for the Sequoyah National Research Center (SNRC) at UALR, has in-depth knowledge of Native American artists and their works. Curators and artists alike seek his counsel and occasionally request...
11-Dec-2014 12:00 PM EST

Newswise: DSC_0001.jpg

What Online Gaming Can Tell Us About Organizational Trust

Dr. Rolf Wigand's article, “The Dynamics of Shared Leadership: Building Trust and Enhancing Performance,” was published as the lead story in volume 99, issue 5 of the Journal of Applied Psychology. The article’s publication is a direct result...
24-Nov-2014 1:00 PM EST

Newswise: Unknown.jpeg

Atmospheric Mercury Review Raises Concerns of Environmental Impact

The UALR Professor and Chair of Chemistry examines the cycling of mercury through soil and water as it impacts atmospheric loadings in a recently published peer-reviewed journal article.
28-Aug-2014 10:00 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Professor Mines Social Media for Insight on Ukraine

A UALR assistant professor has received military grant funding that could provide insight into the crisis in Ukraine, using social media tracking tools
5-Aug-2014 12:00 PM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The Upshot of 'Heartbleed'? Jobs

The Internet bug "Heartbleed" was a stark reminder of how vulnerable our information is on the web, but also a sign that future job growth is rooted in securing that information. Higher education plays a significant role in helping fill these jobs.
18-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT

Our YouTube Videos
About

UA Little Rock is a metropolitan university on the move, a dynamic learning institution where students find unique learning and internship opportunities provided through one-of-a-kind connections to the state’s thriving capital city.

With more than 100 programs of study, UALR has an academic program to suit many interests – and an equal number of social and service organizations as well.

Contacts

Angie Faller
News Director

 amfaller@ualr.edu

217-343-1255

Angela Parker
Media Relations Director, Broadcast Media

 amparker@ualr.edu

501-683-7245

Judy Williams
Communications Director

 jgwilliams@ualr.edu

501-569-3372
