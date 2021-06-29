Our News on Newswise
DeKay Examines Factors That Affect How Little Rock Congregation Members Prioritize Community Issues
UA Little Rock is investigating the influence of income, politics, and religion on how people prioritize important community issues.
29-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Little Rock Congregations Study Dialogue Reveals How Congregations, Nonprofits Can Work Together to Address Community Issues
The Little Rock Congregations Study (LRCS) research team at UA Little Rock worked with a team of students from the UA-Clinton School of Public Service to host a series of community dialogue discussions during the spring semester to explore how...
29-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
UA Little Rock awarded $453,000 contract from Arkansas Department of Corrections to study state’s prison culture and climate
The Arkansas Department of Corrections has awarded the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a multi-year contract of more than $453,000 to study and assess prison culture and climate in Arkansas. At the end of the study, UA Little Rock will...
23-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT
UA Little Rock Launches Leadership Academy to Provide Professional Development Opportunities for Business Community
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has launched a new Leadership Academy to provide customized and affordable professional development training for local businesses and organizations.The Leadership Academy provides leadership development to...
20-May-2021 12:55 PM EDT
UA Little Rock Receives $40,000 Donation to Create Dr. Moira Maguire Student Support Fund for History Students
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $40,000 donation to create a student support fund in honor of Dr. Moira Maguire, a history professor who worked at UA Little Rock for 15 years and had a reputation of going above and beyond to...
20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
UA Little Rock Receives Nearly $325,000 NSF Grant to Shine Light on Muslim Hate Crimes in Arkansas
Two criminal justice professors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have been awarded a $324,987 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a three-year program to study anti-Muslim sentiment and Muslim hate crimes in...
10-May-2021 10:50 AM EDT
UA Little Rock receives $325,000 grant from National Endowment for the Humanities
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $325,043 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to create a rich collection of digitized material integrated into a map-based website that tracks how urban renewal changed...
6-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT
USAble Life donates $50,000 to create scholarship for first-gen business students at UA Little Rock
USAble Life is giving back to the community by donating $50,000 to create an endowed scholarship for first-generation business students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
16-Mar-2021 3:00 PM EDT
Khodakovskaya Co-Edits Book on Benefits of Nanotechnology for Crops
University of Arkansas at Little Rock Biology Professor Mariya Khodakovskaya, her collaborators, and her graduate students are among a handful of scientists around the world pioneering research on the potential benefits of nanotechnology for crops....
2-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EST
Little Rock University Tabs Native of Great Britain for Institute on Race and Ethnicity Post
A native of Great Britain who has written numerous books on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement in the United States and Arkansas is the new director of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Institute on Race and...
11-Sep-2015 12:05 PM EDT
Professors Contribute Collaborative Model for European Union
A $7.5 million European Union-funded research project of more than four years proposes new public-private partnerships between government and private businesses that enhances security and controls and also employs intelligent software tools to...
12-May-2015 10:05 AM EDT
National Museum Showcases Art From Dr. J.W. Wiggins Collection at UALR
Dr. J.W. Wiggins, the collection manager and curator for the Sequoyah National Research Center (SNRC) at UALR, has in-depth knowledge of Native American artists and their works. Curators and artists alike seek his counsel and occasionally request...
11-Dec-2014 12:00 PM EST
What Online Gaming Can Tell Us About Organizational Trust
Dr. Rolf Wigand's article, “The Dynamics of Shared Leadership: Building Trust and Enhancing Performance,” was published as the lead story in volume 99, issue 5 of the Journal of Applied Psychology. The article’s publication is a direct result...
24-Nov-2014 1:00 PM EST
Atmospheric Mercury Review Raises Concerns of Environmental Impact
The UALR Professor and Chair of Chemistry examines the cycling of mercury through soil and water as it impacts atmospheric loadings in a recently published peer-reviewed journal article.
28-Aug-2014 10:00 AM EDT
Professor Mines Social Media for Insight on Ukraine
A UALR assistant professor has received military grant funding that could provide insight into the crisis in Ukraine, using social media tracking tools
5-Aug-2014 12:00 PM EDT
The Upshot of 'Heartbleed'? Jobs
The Internet bug "Heartbleed" was a stark reminder of how vulnerable our information is on the web, but also a sign that future job growth is rooted in securing that information. Higher education plays a significant role in helping fill these jobs.
18-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT