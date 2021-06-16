Our News on Newswise
UM School of Medicine Researchers Awarded $5 Million NIH Grant to Improve Use of Genetic Risk Scores in Diverse Populations
Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have received a $5 million federal grant to pool genomic information from existing and new datasets – predominantly in African and African American populations -- in order to...
Researchers Develop More Reliable Rapid Tests for COVID-19
Study Links COVID-19 Public Health Efforts to Dramatic Drop in COPD Hospitalizations
Public health measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus may have fostered a substantial side benefit: A 53 percent drop in hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), likely due to a drop in circulating...
Nearly 1 in 5 Patients Who Die from Unexplained Sudden Cardiac Death Have Suspicious Gene
.Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and their colleagues found that nearly 20 percent of patients with unexplained sudden cardiac death – most of whom were under age 50 – carried rare genetic variants. These...
Global Study Finds Each City Has Unique Microbiome Fingerprint of Bacteria and Viruses
Each city has its own unique microbiome, a "fingerprint" of viruses and bacteria that uniquely identify it, according to a new study from an international consortium of researchers that included a team from the University of Maryland School of...
Pregnant Women Hospitalized for Covid-19 Infection Do Not Face Increased Risk of Death
Pregnant women who develop severe COVID-19 infections that require hospitalization for pneumonia and other complications may not be more likely to die from these infections than non-pregnant women. In fact, they may have significantly lower death...
University of Maryland School of Medicine Begins Pediatric Trial of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine began enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old in a clinical trial of the Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine, which has already received Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use...
Primary Care Providers Over-Treat Patients Based on Overestimation of Medical Conditions
Primary care practitioners often over-estimate the likelihood of a patient having a medical condition based on reported symptoms and laboratory test results. Such overestimations can lead to over-diagnosis and overtreatment, according to a recent...
University of Maryland Medical Center neurologist available for interviews about new Alzheimer's Disease drug
@UMmedschool expert available to comment on coronavirus outbreak; he is studying the virus and how it spreads.
@UMmedschool heart disease prevention specialist available to comment on triglyceride management advisory issued by AHA; he's co-author of advisory & research supporting it.
Scientific Panelist/Expert Available to Discuss New Physical Activity Guidelines
Physician-in-Chief of nation's first and largest integrated trauma center available to comment on medical response to mass casualties
Epidemiologist Available to Discuss Medical Overuse
University of Maryland Radiologist Dr. Charles White Available to Discuss Screening for Lung Cancer
Global Virus Network Experts Answer Questions on Mankind’s Worst Ebola Outbreak
On Friday, September 12 between 1 pm EDT to 2 pm EDT the Global Virus Network, with support from UST Global as a technology partner, will host a WebEx conference including three GVN world-renowned Ebola experts and journalists from across the globe.
