Baltimore, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

UM School of Medicine Researchers Awarded $5 Million NIH Grant to Improve Use of Genetic Risk Scores in Diverse Populations

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have received a $5 million federal grant to pool genomic information from existing and new datasets – predominantly in African and African American populations -- in order to...
16-Jun-2021 1:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Develop More Reliable Rapid Tests for COVID-19

Researchers Develop More Reliable Rapid Tests for COVID-19 Public Release Date: 15-Jun-2021 00:00:00 US Eastern Time (24hr) Research News Release Contact Person: Deborah Kotz Contact Phone: 410-706-4255 Contact E-mail:...
15-Jun-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Study Links COVID-19 Public Health Efforts to Dramatic Drop in COPD Hospitalizations

Public health measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus may have fostered a substantial side benefit: A 53 percent drop in hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), likely due to a drop in circulating...
14-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Nearly 1 in 5 Patients Who Die from Unexplained Sudden Cardiac Death Have Suspicious Gene

.Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and their colleagues found that nearly 20 percent of patients with unexplained sudden cardiac death – most of whom were under age 50 – carried rare genetic variants. These...
9-Jun-2021 4:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Global Study Finds Each City Has Unique Microbiome Fingerprint of Bacteria and Viruses

Each city has its own unique microbiome, a "fingerprint" of viruses and bacteria that uniquely identify it, according to a new study from an international consortium of researchers that included a team from the University of Maryland School of...
25-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Pregnant Women Hospitalized for Covid-19 Infection Do Not Face Increased Risk of Death

Pregnant women who develop severe COVID-19 infections that require hospitalization for pneumonia and other complications may not be more likely to die from these infections than non-pregnant women. In fact, they may have significantly lower death...
11-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: PhotoApr27125508PM.jpg

University of Maryland School of Medicine Begins Pediatric Trial of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine began enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old in a clinical trial of the Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine, which has already received Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use...
29-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Primary Care Providers Over-Treat Patients Based on Overestimation of Medical Conditions

Primary care practitioners often over-estimate the likelihood of a patient having a medical condition based on reported symptoms and laboratory test results. Such overestimations can lead to over-diagnosis and overtreatment, according to a recent...
28-Apr-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) is comprised of two hospitals in Baltimore: an 800-bed teaching hospital – the flagship institution of the 12-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) – and a 200-bed community teaching hospital, UMMC Midtown Campus. UMMC is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, neurocare, cardiac care, diabetes and endocrinology, women's and children's health and has one of the largest solid organ transplant programs in the country. All physicians on staff at the flagship hospital are faculty physicians of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. At UMMC Midtown Campus, faculty physicians work alongside community physicians to provide patients with the highest quality care. UMMC Midtown Campus was founded in 1881 and is located one mile away from the University Campus hospital.

The University of Maryland School of Maryland, chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States, continues today as a leader in accelerating innovation and discovery in medicine. The School of Medicine is the founding school of the University of Maryland, and is an integral part of the 11-campus University System of Maryland. Located on the University of Maryland’s Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine works closely with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide a research-intensive, academic and clinically based education. With 43 academic departments, centers and institutes and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians and research scientists, plus more than $400 million in extramural funding, the School is regarded as one of the leading biomedical research institutions in the U.S., with top-tier faculty and programs in vaccine development, cancer, brain science, surgery and transplantation, trauma and emergency medicine, and human genomics, among other centers of excellence. The School is not only concerned with the health of the citizens of Maryland and the U.S., but also has a global presence, with research and treatment facilities in more than 35 countries around the world. http://medschool.umaryland.edu/

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Bill Seiler
Media Relations Director

 bseiler@umm.edu

410-328-8919

Karen Warmkessel
Media Relations Manager
orthopedics diabetes neurology medicine

 kwarmkessel@umm.edu

410-328-8919

Andrea Baird
Media Relations Consultant
women pediatrics trauma

 andreabaird@umm.edu

Kathy Schuetz
Strategic Support Operations & Chief of Staff
Medicine

 email@email.com

Holly Hosler
Marketing & Communications Manager

 email@email.com

David Beaudouin
Managing Editor

 DBeaudouin@som.umaryland.edu

4107064348

Deborah Kotz
Director, Media Relations, School of Medicine

 DKotz@som.umaryland.edu

410-706-4255

Nessa McMains
Director of Media & Public Affairs
Virology, Basic Science

 vmcmains@ihv.umaryland.edu

Nessa McMains
Director of Media & Public Affairs
Virology, Basic Science

 vmcmains@ihv.umaryland.edu

January Payne
Director, Public Relations
health, vaccines, medicine, global health, international health

 january.payne@som.umaryland.edu

443 203 8183

Kelly Swan
Senior Media Relations Manager
Pediatrics, Women's Health, Neurology

 kelly.swan@umm.edu

410-328-7960
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.95959