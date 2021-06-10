The Nadellas’ gift will support pre-college programming to encourage students from marginalized and underserved communities to enroll in computer science, data science and information technology; undergraduate scholarships; and student services,...

An international team of scientists have observed a sunlight-fueled atomic “pump” working in the cells of a marine bacterium. The imaging was done with an advanced technique called time-resolved serial femtosecond crystallography.

Several years ago, faculty and students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee began underwater mapping of the physical features and fish populations in the Milwaukee harbor. Their online visual tool is now guiding restoration efforts.

The newly licensed compounds, developed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, act on a particular neurotransmitter receptor in the brain, which has shown promise for treatment of epilepsy and other convulsant disorders.

Researchers from four institutions will create a "startup blueprint" that cities can use to implement SARS-CoV-2 surveillance at their area's wastewater treatment plants. Funded by the Sloan Foundation, the action plan they develop could be used to...

Because the campus is closed, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has turned its garden plots -- normally rented out to students, faculty and staff -- into a resource for fresh produce for the university food pantry during the coronavirus...

Recent research reveals a materials solution for speedy charge and discharge time and a new way to get more silicon into electrodes. Both methods pack far more energy than current technology and offer scaleable synthesis.

