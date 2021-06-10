Our News on Newswise
Satya and Anu Nadella donate $2 million to UWM to increase diversity in tech education
The Nadellas’ gift will support pre-college programming to encourage students from marginalized and underserved communities to enroll in computer science, data science and information technology; undergraduate scholarships; and student services,...
Making molecular movies of a biological process of energy conversion
An international team of scientists have observed a sunlight-fueled atomic “pump” working in the cells of a marine bacterium. The imaging was done with an advanced technique called time-resolved serial femtosecond crystallography.
Unique maps show what lies beneath the water in the Milwaukee harbor
Several years ago, faculty and students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee began underwater mapping of the physical features and fish populations in the Milwaukee harbor. Their online visual tool is now guiding restoration efforts.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. licenses drug development compounds from UWM Research Foundation
The newly licensed compounds, developed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, act on a particular neurotransmitter receptor in the brain, which has shown promise for treatment of epilepsy and other convulsant disorders.
Researchers tracking COVID-19 in wastewater to join forces on framework for translating data into a public health response
Researchers from four institutions will create a "startup blueprint" that cities can use to implement SARS-CoV-2 surveillance at their area's wastewater treatment plants. Funded by the Sloan Foundation, the action plan they develop could be used to...
Researchers Create a Tool for Better Anticipation of Preterm Birth
Campus gardens growing to help out during pandemic
Because the campus is closed, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has turned its garden plots -- normally rented out to students, faculty and staff -- into a resource for fresh produce for the university food pantry during the coronavirus...
A recipe for better rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the near future
Recent research reveals a materials solution for speedy charge and discharge time and a new way to get more silicon into electrodes. Both methods pack far more energy than current technology and offer scaleable synthesis.
Why is Biden making Milwaukee his 1st presidential trip? Political scientist weighs in on reasons behind Wisconsin visit
How can social media show ebb and flow of voter engagement in 2020 campaign? Marketing expert looks to data science
It’s time for the 2020 census. Why the once-a-decade count is important and what’s new this year
Americans begin receiving official Census Bureau mail in mid-March. Census Day is April 1.
The lasting legacies of Beethoven on 250th anniversary of composer’s birth
The German-born pianist and composer is considered one of the most influential artists of all time.
Winter is right time to start pondering … summer camp for kids. Educational psychologist can provide tips for parents.
It's the season for parents to sign their kids up for summer camp. Chris Lawson, who teaches human development through childhood, can help parents figure out the right program for their child.
Sleet? Freezing rain? Polar vortex? Veteran meteorology expert can explain winter weather forecast terms
Paul Roebber is one of the leading forecasting experts in the United States and the world. He’s a leader in bringing new approaches to meteorology, and his research has changed how experts around the world forecast weather.
New Year’s resolution or not, health sciences expert can talk about the benefits of exercise, especially for those with desk jobs
Ann Swartz studies the relationship between physical activity, health and obesity level.
The origins of the term "fundamentalist" and how the term has evolved
The term “fundamentalist” turns 100 next year. Historian Chris Cantwell, whose research interests include evangelicalism and fundamentalism, can talk about the term's origins.
