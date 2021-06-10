Milwaukee, WI USA

Satya and Anu Nadella donate $2 million to UWM to increase diversity in tech education

The Nadellas’ gift will support pre-college programming to encourage students from marginalized and underserved communities to enroll in computer science, data science and information technology; undergraduate scholarships; and student services,...
Making molecular movies of a biological process of energy conversion

An international team of scientists have observed a sunlight-fueled atomic “pump” working in the cells of a marine bacterium. The imaging was done with an advanced technique called time-resolved serial femtosecond crystallography.
Unique maps show what lies beneath the water in the Milwaukee harbor

Several years ago, faculty and students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee began underwater mapping of the physical features and fish populations in the Milwaukee harbor. Their online visual tool is now guiding restoration efforts.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. licenses drug development compounds from UWM Research Foundation

The newly licensed compounds, developed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, act on a particular neurotransmitter receptor in the brain, which has shown promise for treatment of epilepsy and other convulsant disorders.
Researchers tracking COVID-19 in wastewater to join forces on framework for translating data into a public health response

Researchers from four institutions will create a "startup blueprint" that cities can use to implement SARS-CoV-2 surveillance at their area's wastewater treatment plants. Funded by the Sloan Foundation, the action plan they develop could be used to...
Researchers Create a Tool for Better Anticipation of Preterm Birth


Campus gardens growing to help out during pandemic

Because the campus is closed, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has turned its garden plots -- normally rented out to students, faculty and staff -- into a resource for fresh produce for the university food pantry during the coronavirus...
A recipe for better rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the near future

Recent research reveals a materials solution for speedy charge and discharge time and a new way to get more silicon into electrodes. Both methods pack far more energy than current technology and offer scaleable synthesis.
Why is Biden making Milwaukee his 1st presidential trip? Political scientist weighs in on reasons behind Wisconsin visit

16-Feb-2021 8:05 AM EST

How can social media show ebb and flow of voter engagement in 2020 campaign? Marketing expert looks to data science

28-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT

It’s time for the 2020 census. Why the once-a-decade count is important and what’s new this year

Americans begin receiving official Census Bureau mail in mid-March. Census Day is April 1.
12-Mar-2020 8:35 AM EDT

The lasting legacies of Beethoven on 250th anniversary of composer’s birth

The German-born pianist and composer is considered one of the most influential artists of all time.
11-Mar-2020 8:30 AM EDT

Winter is right time to start pondering … summer camp for kids. Educational psychologist can provide tips for parents.

It's the season for parents to sign their kids up for summer camp. Chris Lawson, who teaches human development through childhood, can help parents figure out the right program for their child.
5-Feb-2020 1:35 PM EST

Sleet? Freezing rain? Polar vortex? Veteran meteorology expert can explain winter weather forecast terms

Paul Roebber is one of the leading forecasting experts in the United States and the world. He’s a leader in bringing new approaches to meteorology, and his research has changed how experts around the world forecast weather.
24-Jan-2020 8:20 AM EST

New Year’s resolution or not, health sciences expert can talk about the benefits of exercise, especially for those with desk jobs

Ann Swartz studies the relationship between physical activity, health and obesity level.
8-Jan-2020 8:05 AM EST

The origins of the term "fundamentalist" and how the term has evolved

The term “fundamentalist” turns 100 next year. Historian Chris Cantwell, whose research interests include evangelicalism and fundamentalism, can talk about the term's origins.
13-Dec-2019 8:05 AM EST

About

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee provides an affordable, world-class education to 27,500 students from 91 countries. Its 15 schools and colleges include Wisconsin’s only schools of architecture, freshwater sciences and public health. As one of the nation’s top research universities, UWM partners with leading companies in Wisconsin and beyond to advance knowledge, bring new discoveries to market and prepare students for work in a global economy. Eighty percent of our 185,000 alumni live and work in Wisconsin, further contributing the state’s health, vibrancy and economic growth.

Contacts

John Schumacher
News editor and media relations manager
University Relations

 media-services-team@uwm.edu

414-229-6778

Laura Otto
Senior Science & Tech Writer
science business

 LLHunt@uwm.edu

414-303-4868

Kathy Quirk
Senior Communications Specialist
Education, student success alumni

 kquirk@uwm.edu

414-229-3144

Michelle Johnson
Sr. Director of Integrated Marketing & Communications

 media-services-team@uwm.edu

414-229-7490

Genaro Armas
Senior University Relations Specialist
social sciences

 armas@uwm.edu

414-229-6047
