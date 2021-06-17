New Haven, CT USA

Study Shows Immunotherapy Drug Combination Improves Response in HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Including a Subset of Estrogen Receptor Positive Cancers

In a new study by researchers at Yale Cancer Center, combining the immunotherapy drug durvalumab and PARP-inhibitor olaparib with chemotherapy improved response to treatment for women with high-risk, HER2-negative breast cancer, including a subset...
Yale Cancer Center Study Reveals New Pathway for Brain Tumor Therapy

In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers show the nucleoside transporter ENT2 may offer an unexpected path to circumventing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enabling targeted treatment of brain tumors with a cell-penetrating anti-DNA...
Yale Cancer Center Study Shows Novel Test Can Detect New and Recurrent Bladder Cancer

A study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center, Stony Brook University and KDx Diagnostics, Inc., examined a revolutionary new urine screening test that utilizes a novel Keratin 17 (K17) cancer biomarker, and revealed the test can detect the...
Yale Cancer Center Study Shows Cognitive Impairment for Survivors of Many Pediatric Cancers

In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report many survivors of childhood cancers receive systemic therapies associated with cognitive effects and chronic health conditions that may impact long-term cognitive outcomes with downstream...
Researchers Discover Common Mechanism Causing Autoimmune Disease and Blood Cancers

In a study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report on the discovery of a common mechanism that promotes both autoimmune diseases and blood cancers, including the blood diseases Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)...
Researchers Identify New Role for Immune-Boosting Protein “STING” in Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer

In a study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report on the discovery of a new role for STimulator of INterferon Genes or STING. STING has traditionally been implicated in the immune response to DNA damage, however, in this study, the focus is on...
Researchers Identify Genes Behind Uterine Leiomyosarcoma Which May Be Treated Using Precision Medicine

In a new study, Yale Cancer Center researchers have defined the genetic landscape of uterine leiomyosarcomas (uLMS).
5-Apr-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Cecelia Calhoun Named Director of the Adolescent-Young Adult Sickle Cell Program at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital

Cecelia Calhoun, MD, MSPH, MBA, has been appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine (Hematology) and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital
Five Ways to Lower Your Skin Cancer Risk

Experts at Yale Cancer Center say unless you take the right precautions, sun exposure (even if you don't get scorched) can damage your skin, causing wrinkles, age spots and even skin cancer.
Yale Expert Discusses Treatment for Endometrial Cancer

Dr. Alesandro Santin Discusses Treatment for Endometrial Cancer
Expert Speaks on Utilizing Information Technology to Address Oral Chemotherapy Challenges

Utilizing Information Technology to Address Oral Chemotherapy Challenges
Yale Expert Available to Speak on Medical Marijuana for Children with Cancer

Overcoming Resistance to Immunotherapy

For some cancer patients, the road to remission and healing can have its share of speed bumps. That’s particularly true of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who develop a secondary, or acquired, resistance to immunotherapy, which...
Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, on Urothelial Carcinoma: Results of the RANGE Trial

Yale Expert Wins Prestigious 2017 Warren Alpert Prize

Backed by Yale Cancer Center Research, FDA Approves New Immunotherapy Drug for Stomach Cancer

Yale Cancer Center combines a tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care for our patients. A National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center for over 40 years, Yale Cancer Center is one of only 45 Centers in the nation.

Yale Cancer Center is a collaboration between nationally and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven. This partnership enables the Center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.

