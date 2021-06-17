Our News on Newswise
Study Shows Immunotherapy Drug Combination Improves Response in HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Including a Subset of Estrogen Receptor Positive Cancers
In a new study by researchers at Yale Cancer Center, combining the immunotherapy drug durvalumab and PARP-inhibitor olaparib with chemotherapy improved response to treatment for women with high-risk, HER2-negative breast cancer, including a subset...
17-Jun-2021
Yale Cancer Center Study Reveals New Pathway for Brain Tumor Therapy
In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers show the nucleoside transporter ENT2 may offer an unexpected path to circumventing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enabling targeted treatment of brain tumors with a cell-penetrating anti-DNA...
15-Jun-2021
Yale Cancer Center Study Shows Novel Test Can Detect New and Recurrent Bladder Cancer
A study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center, Stony Brook University and KDx Diagnostics, Inc., examined a revolutionary new urine screening test that utilizes a novel Keratin 17 (K17) cancer biomarker, and revealed the test can detect the...
7-Jun-2021
Yale Cancer Center Study Shows Cognitive Impairment for Survivors of Many Pediatric Cancers
In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report many survivors of childhood cancers receive systemic therapies associated with cognitive effects and chronic health conditions that may impact long-term cognitive outcomes with downstream...
22-Apr-2021
Researchers Discover Common Mechanism Causing Autoimmune Disease and Blood Cancers
In a study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report on the discovery of a common mechanism that promotes both autoimmune diseases and blood cancers, including the blood diseases Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)...
19-Apr-2021
Researchers Identify New Role for Immune-Boosting Protein “STING” in Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer
In a study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report on the discovery of a new role for STimulator of INterferon Genes or STING. STING has traditionally been implicated in the immune response to DNA damage, however, in this study, the focus is on...
19-Apr-2021
Researchers Identify Genes Behind Uterine Leiomyosarcoma Which May Be Treated Using Precision Medicine
In a new study, Yale Cancer Center researchers have defined the genetic landscape of uterine leiomyosarcomas (uLMS).
5-Apr-2021
Cecelia Calhoun Named Director of the Adolescent-Young Adult Sickle Cell Program at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital
Cecelia Calhoun, MD, MSPH, MBA, has been appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine (Hematology) and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital
23-Mar-2021
Five Ways to Lower Your Skin Cancer Risk
Experts at Yale Cancer Center say unless you take the right precautions, sun exposure (even if you don't get scorched) can damage your skin, causing wrinkles, age spots and even skin cancer.
22-Jun-2018
Yale Expert Discusses Treatment for Endometrial Cancer
Dr. Alesandro Santin Discusses Treatment for Endometrial Cancer
3-Apr-2018
Expert Speaks on Utilizing Information Technology to Address Oral Chemotherapy Challenges
Utilizing Information Technology to Address Oral Chemotherapy Challenges
26-Mar-2018
Yale Expert Available to Speak on Medical Marijuana for Children with Cancer
12-Mar-2018
Overcoming Resistance to Immunotherapy
For some cancer patients, the road to remission and healing can have its share of speed bumps. That’s particularly true of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who develop a secondary, or acquired, resistance to immunotherapy, which...
27-Oct-2017
Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, on Urothelial Carcinoma: Results of the RANGE Trial
6-Oct-2017
Yale Expert Wins Prestigious 2017 Warren Alpert Prize
6-Oct-2017
Backed by Yale Cancer Center Research, FDA Approves New Immunotherapy Drug for Stomach Cancer
