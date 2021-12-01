National Safety Council

Name and Address
National Safety Council
News office:
1121 Spring Lake Dr.
Itasca IL 60143-3201
United States
Phones
Phone news office:
Phone main: 630-285-1121
Fax news office: 630-285-1315

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.nsc.org/News Office Website


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Don Ulczycki email@email.com 630-285-1121
Elizabeth Wilson wilsone@nsc.org 630-775-2303
close
0.08034