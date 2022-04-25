WASHINGTON (April 25, 2022)—On Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron clinched his victory for the presidency, winning over his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen 58.5 to 41.5 percent. While Le Pen improved her showing from her 2017 match-up against Macron, he became the first French president since 2002 to win a second term.

Marlene Laruelle is the Director for the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies of the Elliott School of International Affairs.

Upon hearing the results of the election Laruelle offered this analysis:

"Macron's victory is good news for Europe, as Macron is a big defender of European unity, the need for a unified EU foreign policy and defence, and is playing a key role in Europe's diplomacy in the war in Ukraine.

Le Pen's election would have created a collision course with the EU and triggered a political crisis in France, and potentially in Europe, where she would have had few supporters, except Victor Orban.

Yet, Macron's victory should be read with caveats: Le Pen got her best score ever, and the level of abstention of young people is at more than 40%, so the distrust toward Macron's governing is high."