Adam Bleakney is a research affiliate at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and the Division of Disability Resources and Educational Services, or DRES, at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
He has served as the head coach of the University of Illinois wheelchair track and road racing team since 2005. In that time, his athletes have won 55 medals across four paralympic games while setting 14 world records on the track, and have won the Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and New York City Marathon. In recognition of such performances, he has been named the USOC U.S. Paralympic Coach of the Year on three occasions.
Bleakney conducts research related to assistive technology and devices for individuals with disabilities as well as research related to human performance, specifically for athletes with disabilities. In 2017, he established the UIUC Human Performance and Mobility Maker Lab, an interdisciplinary lab where students with and without disabilities collaborate to design and develop assistive technology. As director of the HPML, Bleakney is faculty in the School of Art + Design at UIUC. He also co-directs the (dis)Ability Design Studio at the Beckman Institute, which supports interdisciplinary design research centered around the lived experiences of people with disabilities.
He has also consulted with BMW, Toyota, Bridgestone Americas, and several Champaign-based start-ups in advancing racing wheelchair and other accessible technology research and development initiatives.
"With your hands occupied with propulsion, you just can't do other things, or when you do them it's really clanky. But then more other impactful experiences of holding someone's hand whether it's your spouse or loved one or your children while you're moving."
"Given how ambiguous things like Segways are and self-balancing technology, it just seemed to me that that was the avenue to go to figure out how to utilize what already existed on the market which was self-balancing technology. How can we figure out a way to apply that to a wheelchair?"
“Every step of the way, from idea to development, through testing and validation, the driver is the user."
"We've done a project creating wheelchair racing gloves and delivered those to grassroots programs, for children and adults around the country. Currently, (we're) designing a lightweight and independent aisle chair for use of getting on and off an airplane."
“The impetus for pulling this team together was to leverage the expertise on campus to increase access to spaces and experiences that daily wheelchair users like me are often marginalized from. Standard ultra-light, manual wheelchairs are no doubt outstanding in many respects and provide an increased level of independence during daily life. At the same time, the act of pushing a manual wheelchair prevents the hands from engaging in other more meaningful activities while moving – such as holding hands with a loved one on a walk, carrying a cup of coffee, holding a toddler while moving around the house. Each of these is possible with PURE."
“The development of PURE has been guided by our immutables – that it be lightweight and maintain a small footprint. We want to ensure that the current independence of manual wheelchair users would in no way be limited by PURE. If we were to develop a hands-free device that was so heavy that it prevented users from easily transferring it into and out of their vehicle, or if it was so large that it wouldn’t maneuver around typical living spaces, we would have missed the mark. Any device that compromises current levels of independence just won’t be used during daily life."
“Creating an intentionally immersive environment of disability is impactful for all involved. It drives research and innovation that’s closely connected to the disability experience."
