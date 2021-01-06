Professor Adam Finn is based in Bristol’s Children Vaccine Centre where his focus is on infectious diseases and immunology. His particular specialism is on vaccines for children: how they work and, in particular, how immunisation schemes can impact the transmission of infections. Professor Finn leads the Bristol COVID Emergency Research Group, UNCOVER, which pools the combined expertise of researchers to understand and combat the many health and societal challenges raised by COVID-19. He also chairs the WHO European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation and he is a member of the UK Department of Health’s Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation. Education 1980 - MSc Medical Sciences and History of Art, University of Cambridge 1983 - MD Clinical Medicine and Surgery, University of Oxford Affiliations Member of the British Society for Immunology Member of the British Inflammation Research Association Member of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases Accomplishments 2009 - Bill Marshall Award, European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases, 2010 - Sparks Children’s Medical Research Charity, Excellence in Medical Research Award, 2015 - Clinical Excellence Award NHS, UK Dept Health (Gold)
Title
Cited By
Year
Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2: an interim analysis of four randomised controlled trials in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK
2821
2021
Safety and immunogenicity of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2: a preliminary report of a phase 1/2, single-blind, randomised controlled trial
1728
2020
Chemokine receptors and their role in inflammation and infectious diseases
1138
2000
Single-dose administration and the influence of the timing of the booster dose on immunogenicity and efficacy of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine: a pooled analysis of four …
701
2021
Clinical spectrum of X-linked hyper-IgM syndrome
698
1997
Valganciclovir for symptomatic congenital cytomegalovirus disease
554
2015
Interleukin-17A mediates acquired immunity to pneumococcal colonization
511
2008
Efficacy of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern 202012/01 (B. 1.1. 7): an exploratory analysis of a randomised controlled trial
391
2021
Tocilizumab in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 (RECOVERY): a randomised, controlled, open-label, platform trial
389
2021
Interleukin-8 release and neutrophil degranulation after pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass
387
1993
Immunogenicity and tolerability of recombinant serogroup B meningococcal vaccine administered with or without routine infant vaccinations according to different immunization …
342
2012
Cxc chemokine receptor expression on human endothelial cells
321
1999
Effect of a quadrivalent meningococcal ACWY glycoconjugate or a serogroup B meningococcal vaccine on meningococcal carriage: an observer-blind, phase 3 randomised clinical trial
266
2014
Neutrophil disorders and their management
199
2001
Safety and immunogenicity of AS03B adjuvanted split virion versus non-adjuvanted whole virion H1N1 influenza vaccine in UK children aged 6 months-12 years: open label …
180
2010
Severe complications of chickenpox in hospitalised children in the UK and Ireland
169
2007
IL-8 and neutrophil elastase levels in the respiratory tract of infants with RSV bronchiolitis
162
1999
Interaction between neutrophils and endothelium
148
1993
Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO)–advancing the diagnosis
132
2016
Safety and immunogenicity of heterologous versus homologous prime-boost schedules with an adenoviral vectored and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Com-COV): a single-blind, randomised …
131
2021
A team of renowned scientific experts has joined forces from across the world to help fight the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, which hold the key to beating the deadly pandemic and releasing countries from debilitating lockdown restrictions.
06-Jan-2021 07:55:04 AM EST