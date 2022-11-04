Adrian Parr served as a UNESCO Water Chair from 2013-2021. Her 2016 documentary, “The Intimate Realities of Water,” won more than a dozen awards, including Best Documentary at the 2016 United International Independent Film Festival. She curated an extensive exhibition on Watershed Urbanism as part of the 2021 European Cultural Center's Venice Architecture Biennale. Parr has published ten books, the most recent, Earthlings: Imaginative Encounters with the Natural World is a transdisciplinary exploration of the myriad ways in which climate change and environmental degradation impacts all species on earth. The is the coordinator of the recently formed UNESCO international research network: UNITWIN on water and resilient human settlements.
“We have to be able to imagine a world that’s different than the world we live in at the moment,” Parr says. “And imagine a different kind of relationship to—not just to one another but to people we’ve never met, and to future generations.”
“The U.S. not only has to agree to meet its Paris Accord commitments, it needs to make bolder commitments and stick to them. And we need an internationally binding agreement."
“We have a responsibility to be sensitive to other species and our waterways,” Parr said. “Although cities are human habitats, they are not only human habitats. They are home to a rich array of other than human species and ecosystems.”
"Climate change is a transenvironmental challenge that requires the integration of transgenerational, transpeciesist, and transnational practices and knowledge."