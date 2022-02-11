Salman researches cryptography for secure communications in lightweight devices and techniques for conserving battery power in those devices since cryptographic functions are power-hungry. Projects include a node that can be placed in streams to collect data such as temperature and pH levels. The node collects the data and sends it to a drone that is flown near it, enabling researchers to collect data without disturbing the device in the water or the ecosystem surrounding it. He also explores the security and privacy concerns in tracking devices used in hospitals to track patients and hospital staff as they move from location to location. Since the patients and staff do not carry cell phones, the technology would be helpful in tracking them, but maintaining patients’ privacy is a HIPPA requirement and should be embedded in such technology. Salman received doctoral and master's degrees in computer engineering from George Mason University and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the Arab Academy for Science and Technology.