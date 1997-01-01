I am a Professor of Biology with broad expertise in marine biology, ecotoxicology and parasitology. I'm particularly interested in the effects of contaminents on crustaceans and their parasites. I have a diverse background in aquatic toxicology including endocrine disrupters, plastics, nanoparticles and pharmaceuticals. I am an editor for several journals whereby my focus is invertebrate ecotoxicology and general marine biology. I am currently Director of Research Degrees programs within the School of Biological Sciences and school REF cordinator for UoA7. Biography I studied Biological Sciences as an undergraduate at Plymouth University (1993-1996), followed by an MSc in Environmental Biology at University of Wales Swansea (1997). After spells working as a Nature Conservation Officer, Pollution Control Officer and Turtle Biologist, I settled down to a Senior Research Assistant post back in Wales (Swansea University 1991-2001) where I worked on a large European funded project identifying and mapping the epibenthic diversity of the North Sea. A PhD followed at Napier University (Edinburgh) investigating the effects of pollution on the endocrine systems of crustaceans (2001-2004). On completion of my PhD I spent two and a half years lecturing at Napier University (2004-2007) followed by a Senior Research Fellowship post at the UHI Millennium Institute (2007-2008) based in Thurso (N. Scotland). I joined the School of Biological Sciences at Portsmouth University in August 2008 as a Senior Lecturer in Marine Zoology and became a Reader in Biology in 2012 and a Professor of Biology in 2016.