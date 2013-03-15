Using insights from behavioral economics and related disciplines, Dr. Buttenheim designs and trials interventions to change behaviors that are central to infectious disease prevention. Her work spans Chagas disease prevention campaigns in Peru and HIV testing and treatment efforts in South Africa to vaccine acceptance and COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the US. Dr. Buttenheim’s research is focused on the application of behavioral insights to infectious disease prevention, and to the implementation of evidence-based practices in multiple domains. She has been continuously NIH-funded as PI or MPI since 2013 for projects on Chagas disease prevention, vaccine exemptions, dental behavior change, and mental health services delivery. With a particular interest in behaviorally-informed intervention design, Dr. Buttenheim has published multiple papers demonstrating the potential for behavioral insights and behavioral design to yield high-impact intervention designs.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Twitter as a tool for health research: a systematic review
|
418
|
2017
|
Urban food environments and residents’ shopping behaviors
|
187
|
2013
|
Nonmedical exemptions from school immunization requirements: a systematic review
|
162
|
2014
|
Parental vaccine concerns, information source, and choice of alternative immunization schedules
|
121
|
2013
|
Community pharmacies as sites of adult vaccination: a systematic review
|
116
|
2016
|
The sanitation environment in urban slums: implications for child health
|
107
|
2008
|
Impact evaluation of school feeding programmes in Lao People's Democratic Republic
|
95
|
2011
|
Twitter as a potential data source for cardiovascular disease research
|
89
|
2016
|
Ethnic diversity, traditional norms, and marriage behaviour in Indonesia
|
79
|
2009
|
Do Mexican immigrants “import” social gradients in health to the US?
|
76
|
2010
|
Behaviorally informed strategies for a national COVID-19 vaccine promotion program
|
75
|
2021
|
“Everybody just wants to do what's best for their child”: Understanding how pro-vaccine parents can support a culture of vaccine hesitancy
|
73
|
2015
|
A megastudy of text-based nudges encouraging patients to get vaccinated at an upcoming doctor’s appointment
|
70
|
2021
|
Marriage and socioeconomic change in contemporary Indonesia
|
64
|
2008
|
Increasing supplemental nutrition assistance program/electronic benefits transfer sales at farmers' markets with vendor-operated wireless point-of-sale terminals
|
61
|
2012
|
Do women increase their use of reproductive health care when it becomes more available? Evidence from Indonesia
|
59
|
2009
|
Barriers to dog rabies vaccination during an urban rabies outbreak: Qualitative findings from Arequipa, Peru
|
56
|
2017
|
Elimination of nonmedical immunization exemptions in California and school-entry vaccine status
|
55
|
2019
|
Maintenance of smoking cessation in the postpartum period: which interventions work best in the long-term?
|
45
|
2014
|
Comparison of online survey recruitment platforms for hard-to-reach pregnant smoking populations: Feasibility study
|
44
|
2018
29-Apr-2019 11:20:01 AM EDT
15-Mar-2013 04:30:00 PM EDT
“We know that this disease has disproportionately burdened some groups. We also know that these groups are the least likely to report being excited about getting a vaccine,” she adds. “Initially, we’re going to have scarce supply, and there’s a worry that this will all contribute to worsening disparities and inequities.”