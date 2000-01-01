Andre Neveu, PhD

Andre Neveu, PhD

James Madison University

Professor, Economics

Expertise: Tax PolicyExchange rate forecastsIncome dynamicsLocal earned income tax creditsInefficiencies in the living wageMacroeconomic impacts of early childhood education

I am an economist with a passion for studying business cycles, crises, and the role of policy in shaping the economy. My diverse research interests include agent-based economics, labor economics, tax policy, forecasting, and monetary policy. I am a dedicated teacher, with experience leading various courses across the discipline.


  • Ph.D., City University of New York-Graduate Center (Economics)
  • B.A., University of Rochester (Economics; Environmental Studies)
  • Heterogeneous agent-based models of the macroeconomy and economic business cycles
  • Tax policy
  • Exchange rate forecasts
  • Income dynamics
  • Local earned income tax credits
  • Inefficiencies in the living wage
  • Macroeconomic impacts of early childhood education
