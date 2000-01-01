I am an economist with a passion for studying business cycles, crises, and the role of policy in shaping the economy. My diverse research interests include agent-based economics, labor economics, tax policy, forecasting, and monetary policy. I am a dedicated teacher, with experience leading various courses across the discipline. Education Ph.D., City University of New York-Graduate Center (Economics)

B.A., University of Rochester (Economics; Environmental Studies) Teaching & Research Interests Heterogeneous agent-based models of the macroeconomy and economic business cycles

Tax policy

Exchange rate forecasts

Income dynamics

Local earned income tax credits

Inefficiencies in the living wage

Macroeconomic impacts of early childhood education