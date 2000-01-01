I am an economist with a passion for studying business cycles, crises, and the role of policy in shaping the economy. My diverse research interests include agent-based economics, labor economics, tax policy, forecasting, and monetary policy. I am a dedicated teacher, with experience leading various courses across the discipline.
Education
- Ph.D., City University of New York-Graduate Center (Economics)
- B.A., University of Rochester (Economics; Environmental Studies)
Teaching & Research Interests
- Heterogeneous agent-based models of the macroeconomy and economic business cycles
- Tax policy
- Exchange rate forecasts
- Income dynamics
- Local earned income tax credits
- Inefficiencies in the living wage
- Macroeconomic impacts of early childhood education