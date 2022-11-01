Anna V. Smith writes and edits from Boulder, Colorado. She is currently a Ted Scripps Fellow at the Center for Environmental Journalism at CU Boulder, on sabbatical from her position at High Country News as the assistant editor for HCN’s Indigenous affairs desk. Her work has appeared in outlets such as the New York Times, Audubon, Undark, Slate and Mother Jones. Anna has spoken at multiple journalism conferences and university classes and is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists, Native American Journalists Association, and Investigative Reporters and Editors. She is an alum of the University of Oregon, with concurrent degrees in journalism and environmental studies. Anna is available as a sensitivity reader, freelance writer and editor, panelist and guest lecturer.