Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital

Professor of Neurology; Chief, Neuro-Oncology; Clinical Trials Director, Chenevert Family Brain Tumor Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center

Expertise: Brain CancerNeurology

Dr. Omuro is the chief of the Division of Neuro-Oncology and Director of the Yale Brain Tumor Center. He is a graduate and former faculty of the Neuro-Oncology program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Dr. Omuro is an internationally renowned leader in clinical care and research in the field of brain tumors, having led pivotal research projects and clinical trials to advance the treatment of these difficult cancers. 

Education & Training:
Fellow
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (2004)
MD
Sao Paulo School of Medicine (1995)

