Armando Sardi, M.D., is a respected and renowned Surgical Oncologist who has been honored as a Top Doc in Baltimore magazine multiple times. He serves as Medical Director of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy and as Chief of Division of Surgical Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Downtown Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Sardi is one of Maryland’s leading surgical oncologists who use Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) to treat late-stage, complex cancers of the abdominal region. Dr. Sardi has been performing HIPEC procedures since 1994 and is considered to be among the best doctors using the technique. This advanced heated chemotherapy procedure is often a life-saving treatment option for patients who have exhausted more traditional treatment plans for stomach cancer. Patients have traveled to Mercy Medical Center from points up and down the East Coast to destinations across the U.S., to seek out Dr. Sardi for his cancer expertise in the HIPEC treatment. Dr. Armando Sardi is a man whose professional focus is devoted to medical excellence, research and finding a cure for cancer. For his patients, Dr. Sardi’s personal concern and approach to their care are what helps them gain a positive outlook and confidence to face the challenges ahead. His cheerful smile and kind-hearted laugh immediately put patients at ease. And yet, his unyielding determination to give every patient the best possible chance to overcome their illness that ranks him among the best of the best. When other doctors have told patients there is no hope, Dr. Sardi tries even harder to beat the odds. Thanks to Dr. Sardi, the HIPEC procedure and other leading-edge treatment options, he has given patients so much more than hope. Patient after patient, year after year, have shared their stories at Mercy’s National Cancer Day Survivor Celebration and Mercy's annual Heat It to Beat It fundraising event. There are 3, 5, 10-year cancer survivors – each telling a heartwarming story of hope and survivorship. Dr. Sardi co-chair Mercy’s Cancer Committee and actively participates in The Tumor Board. These efforts allow cancer experts, specialists and key members of the healthcare team to discuss and collaborate on complex cancer cases to learn new and different ways to optimize resources, medical knowledge and treat patients so that long-term results will be improved. Dr. Sardi also plays a key role in the Mercy National Cancer Survivor Day festivities. This joyous and spirited celebration is more than a reunion of cancer survivors, it is a day when Dr. Sardi and the Mercy family rejoice with their patients and loved ones. Together they have been through a long and challenging cancer journey and together they delight in all the possibilities ahead. Dr. Armando Sardi, whose celebrated reputation has garnered local and international acclaim, has earned an international reputation for the advances he has made in the surgical oncology field and for his humanitarian efforts to care for the poor and underserved in third world countries. Dr. Sardi has been distinguished in Colombia, South America as one of the 100 Most Influential Expatriates – an honor received, in part, for the medical care he provides through the non-profit organization, Partners for Cancer Care and Prevention. This organization was the recipient of the Conquer Cancer Foundation's Inaugural International Innovation Grant. Dr. Armando Sardi has been recognized for his research, leadership and compassionate bedside manner. Some of his awards include: “Hispanic Hero Award for Excellence as a Medical/Social Entrepreneur” Presented by USHYEE “Gold Star Teamwork Award” Presented by The Sisters of Mercy in recognition of Gold Star performance Honored by Fusionarte as one of “100 Colombianos” who represent the talent, creativity, and perseverance of Colombia. Bogota, Colombia December 2012 Named by Baltimore Magazine a "Top Doctor" in the Surgical Oncology specialty Named by Castle Connelly Medical Ltd. a "Top Doctor" in Surgery Dr. Sardi founded the annual HEAT IT TO BEAT IT benefit walk in Baltimore to raise awareness about HIPEC and cancer treatment.