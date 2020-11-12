Arti Thangudu, MD, is a triple board-certified physician and endocrinology, diabetes, and thyroid specialist who provides high-level, well-rounded care at Complete Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. She takes an evidence-based approach to care, focusing on the whole patient, not their disease or symptoms. At her membership-based practice, Dr. Thangudu offers her patients direct access, frequent coaching, and continuous blood glucose monitoring. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, Dr. Thangudu received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She completed a rigorous internship in internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, where she treated thousands of the sickest patients in public, private, and Veteran’s Administration hospitals and clinics throughout Houston, Texas. She then relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, to complete her internal medicine residency at Tulane University. Dr. Thangudu moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to complete her fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, one of the busiest endocrinology training centers in the country. During her fellowship, she saw thousands of complex and rare cases in and out of the hospital and participated in research and quality improvement projects to improve care for people with diabetes. After her training, she moved on to work at one of the largest endocrinology groups in the country, where her passion grew and pushed her to pursue nutritional training at Cornell University’s Center for Nutrition Studies. Dr. Thangudu holds board certification in internal and lifestyle medicine, as well as endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. She’s also certified in plant-based nutrition.