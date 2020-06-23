Arva Rice is President & CEO of the New York Urban League (NYUL) an organization whose mission is to enable African Americans and other underserved communities to secure a first-class education, economic self-reliance, and equal respect of their civil rights through programs, services, and advocacy. Prior to joining NYUL, she served as the Executive Director of Project Enterprise, an organization that provides business loans, and technical assistance to entrepreneurs. Previously she served as the founding Executive Director of Public Allies New York – a young adult leadership program dedicated to helping develop the next generation of non-profit leaders. Arva was also Program Director of an Economic Literacy Initiative at Girls Incorporated, a national non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to become strong, smart, and bold. Arva was selected by the Annie E. Casey Foundation as one of 16 leaders from across the country for its 2013-2014 Children and Family Fellows. She is a recipient of The Network Journal’s “Forty Under 40” Black Achiever’s Award Winners and also received the magazine’s 25 Most Influential Women in Business Award. Most recently she received The Chancellor’s Educational Leadership Award from CUNY and an alum award from Northwestern University. Arva is a graduate of Northwestern University, Commissioner for the NYC Equal Employment Practices Commission, a member of the Women’s Forum, and the Greater New York Chapter of The Links Incorporated.