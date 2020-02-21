Autumn Green, Ph.D., is an applied sociologist and nationally recognized scholar in higher education and anti-poverty programs. Her research and advocacy focus on college access and success for low-income, first-generation, and non-traditional students, especially student parents. As a research scientist at WCW, Dr. Green is finalizing multiple publication projects based on her research on college access and success for student parents and their children, particularly a book-length manuscript (with Amanda Freeman, University of Hartford) tentatively titled Low-Income Parents in Higher Education, with the support of a Russell Sage Foundation Presidential Award; she is also working on several article-length manuscripts. Additionally, Dr. Green is developing a pilot and demonstration project proposal for, The Two-Generation Classroom, offering a new approach to postsecondary teaching & learning. Green has presented across the country on two-generational anti-poverty approaches. Most recently, she served as principal investigator on major grants through the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Ascend at the Aspen Institute, and the U.S. Department of Education as director of National Replication for the Keys to Degrees Program, founding director of the National Center for Student Parent Programs, and assistant professor of Sociology at Endicott College. Green earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology at Boston College, where she was awarded a nationally competitive American Dissertation Fellowship by the AAUW, as well as multiple competitive awards. She also holds an M.Ed. in Community, Arts and Education from Lesley University, and completed her undergraduate degrees at the University of Oregon and Chemeketa Community College.