Benjamin Selznick, PhD

James Madison University

Associate Professor and Advisor of Postsecondary

Expertise: higher education leadershipapplied learningOrganizational leadership in higher education

  • Introduction to Leadership Studies and Ethics
  • Effective College Teaching
  • Mixed Methods Research for Leadership Studies
  • Policy Development and Analysis in Postsecondary Education 
Dr. Selznick studies how colleges and universities can develop student innovators and the conditions that support such development. He lso engages scholarship on leadership in complex learning organizations, college student experiences, and the uses of contemporary methodologies.


Dr. Selznick earned a bachelor's degree in Religion at Dartmouth College, a master's degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs at New York University, and a doctorate in Higher and Postsecondary Education at New York University.

