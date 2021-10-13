Dr. Selznick teaches a selection of courses in the Strategic Leadership Studies Ph.D. program including (but not limited to):

Introduction to Leadership Studies and Ethics

Effective College Teaching

Mixed Methods Research for Leadership Studies

Policy Development and Analysis in Postsecondary Education

Dr. Selznick studies how colleges and universities can develop student innovators and the conditions that support such development. He lso engages scholarship on leadership in complex learning organizations, college student experiences, and the uses of contemporary methodologies.

Dr. Selznick earned a bachelor's degree in Religion at Dartmouth College, a master's degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs at New York University, and a doctorate in Higher and Postsecondary Education at New York University.