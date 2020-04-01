"Well, it's completely unrealistic if you take it at face value. We can't get all of our electricity from non-fossil fuel or non-carbon sources by the year 2020. It's just impossible," Weinstein said.

“We’re probably going to see unemployment, measured unemployment as high as 1 percent in the US over the next couple of months. Real unemployment is probably much higher. There have been some forecasts that we could see the gross domestic product contract by as much as 25 percent in the second quarter and that’s unprecedented, at least it’s unprecedented since 1930.”

- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 9, 2020: COVID-19 Updates, Emergency Preparedness, Healthcare Workers, Economic Actions by U.S. Government