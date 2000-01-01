With extensive expertise in Iranian policy in the past decade, Kaussler can comment on the Iranian Nuclear Deal, Middle Eastern Policy and terrorism. His most recent book is titled US Foreign Policy Towards the Middle East: The Realpolitik of Deceit, and he has been featured as an expert on CBS News, NPR and The National Interest and others. He has also served as an expert and panelists at many conferences discussing Middle Eastern politics.

Kaussler has a doctorate and master's from St. Andrew’s University and a bachelor's from the University of Sussex.