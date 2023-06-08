Bill Stewart, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Professor

Expertise: GreenspaceParks and RecreationParks and Health

Professor Stewart's goals for both teaching and research are to facilitate the development of parks and other environmental settings to improve quality of life and community well being. Professor Stewart conducts research associated with park and natural resources development and teaches courses in the university-wide environment program. Bill has been involved with research projects that assess information from park users, community residents, and various other stakeholders.

