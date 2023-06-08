Brian Monson, Ph.D.

Brian Monson, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: auditory neurodevelopmentspeech/voice perceptionvery high-frequency hearing capabilityHearing Loss

Dr. Monson's research interests center around auditory neurodevelopment and the development of speech/voice perception.  His research program aims to answer a fundamental question in neuroscience:  How does experience with the environment affect auditory neurodevelopment and perception?  His work focuses on two major themes: (1) auditory neurodevelopment in preterm infants, and (2) the contribution of very high-frequency hearing capability and hearing loss to speech/voice perception for both children and adults.  In each case, the long-term goal is to improve the auditory experience for individuals who face communication difficulties.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.0809