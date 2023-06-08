Dr. Monson's research interests center around auditory neurodevelopment and the development of speech/voice perception. His research program aims to answer a fundamental question in neuroscience: How does experience with the environment affect auditory neurodevelopment and perception? His work focuses on two major themes: (1) auditory neurodevelopment in preterm infants, and (2) the contribution of very high-frequency hearing capability and hearing loss to speech/voice perception for both children and adults. In each case, the long-term goal is to improve the auditory experience for individuals who face communication difficulties.