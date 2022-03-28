Carmen Morano, PhD

Carmen Morano, PhD

University at Albany, State University of New York

Professor & Director of the PhD Program School of Social Welfare

Expertise: GerontologyHealth CareSocial welfare

Dr. Carmen Morano is Professor and Director of the Doctoral Program at the State University of New York: University at Albany School of Social Welfare. In addition to being a John A. Hartford Faculty Scholar, Carmen serves on the Veterans Administration Geriatrics and Gerontology Advisory Committee. His research focuses primarily in the areas of Gerontology, Health Care, and Inter-professional Collaboration and Education. Carmen is currently overseeing program evaluation projects that include Multidisciplinary Collaborations focusing on multidisciplinary team approaches to Police De-Escalation, Elder Abuse, and Community Based Transitional Care Programs targeting high risk older adults.

“Our evaluation highlights the importance of community - based programs and services , especially in mental health inpatient acute care settings."

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

"The good news is you can live longer. The bad news is you can live longer.”

- Aging Trends. What Does the Future Hold?

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07582