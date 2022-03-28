Dr. Carmen Morano is Professor and Director of the Doctoral Program at the State University of New York: University at Albany School of Social Welfare. In addition to being a John A. Hartford Faculty Scholar, Carmen serves on the Veterans Administration Geriatrics and Gerontology Advisory Committee. His research focuses primarily in the areas of Gerontology, Health Care, and Inter-professional Collaboration and Education. Carmen is currently overseeing program evaluation projects that include Multidisciplinary Collaborations focusing on multidisciplinary team approaches to Police De-Escalation, Elder Abuse, and Community Based Transitional Care Programs targeting high risk older adults.