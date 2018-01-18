Catherine M. Robertson, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a certificate of added qualification in sports medicine who specializes in treating injuries of the shoulder, knee and hip. She uses minimally invasive techniques for restoring joint function and to treat complex ligament, tendon, cartilage and meniscus injuries. Robertson is one of the few physicians in Southern California with specialized training in hip arthroscopy (minimally invasive hip surgery) and uses this advanced technique to treat femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and labral tears of the hip. A professor orthopaedic surgery at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, her research interests include cartilage restoration and biology, sports injuries, and biomechanics of the hip and shoulder. She has published a number of articles related to these topics, presented at national meetings, and authored several book chapters. Robertson is the head team physician for the San Diego Padres and the lead orthopedic surgeon for the San Diego Seals. She is also a team physician for the UC San Diego Tritons. She was an associate team physician for the San Diego Chargers. A former athlete herself, she has worked with professional, collegiate, and high school athletes and has a keen interest in the prevention and treatment of sports injuries.