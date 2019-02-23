Cathy McKay teaches in the Physical and Health Education Teacher Education (PHETE) program in the Department of Kinesiology and is a faculty member in the JMU Graduate School. Her teaching responsibilities include School Health Content I and II, Instructional Strategies in Health Education, Diversity in the Schools, Student Teaching Supervision, and Research Methods for PHETE. Dr. McKay is passionate about relational leadership, equity and inclusion and teacher education pedagogy.

Dr. McKay’s research focuses on social inclusion, changing attitudes and perspectives toward disability and Parasport education and awareness. She enjoys research that is rooted in contact theory, and that applies contact theory in educational settings. She also conducts research related to teacher education and relationships in education. Dr. McKay empowers undergraduate and graduate students to experience the joy of research. She is a research fellow with the Research Council of SHAPE America.

McKay earned a bachelor's in kinesiology from James Madison University, a master's in community health education from Virginia Tech, and a doctorate in adapted physical education from the University of Virginia, with specialty areas in teacher education pedagogy and curriculum and instruction.