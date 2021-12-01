As the Executive Director of the Center for Advanced Entertainment and Learning Technologies, Charles Palmer oversees the design and development of ventures in new and emerging technologies. In 2015, Professor Palmer designed and developed the Interactive Media degree program, and continues to serves as the Program Lead. Outside of IMED, he is an adviser to the Learning Technology Masters of Science program and works closely with other HU faculty on the development of new program areas of study. For the past 11 years, he has coordinated the High School Gaming Academy, mentored students on research, work with students on the development of client-based projects, and served as a consult to the Central PA media outlets as a technology and social media expert.