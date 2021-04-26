Dr. Christine Chambers is the Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in Children’s Pain and a Killam Professor in the departments of Psychology & Neuroscience and Pediatrics at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is also the Scientific Director of Solutions for Kids in Pain (SKIP), a national knowledge mobilization network funded by the Networks of Centres of Excellence and co-directed by Children’s Healthcare Canada. She is a member of the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Dr. Chambers completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of British Columbia and her internship in the Brown University School of Medicine. Dr. Chambers’ research lab is based in the Centre for Pediatric Pain Research at the IWK Health Centre. She was identified as one of the top 10 most productive women clinical psychology professors in Canada and has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers on the role of developmental, psychological, and social influences on children’s pain. Her expertise spans knowledge generation (e.g., original studies), synthesis (e.g., systematic review, guidelines), and translation (e.g., policy, public outreach). Dr. Chambers was a Mayday Pain and Society Fellow. She has given a TEDx talk on children’s pain and developed a YouTube video for parents about how to manage needle pain (also available in French). She led the #ItDoesntHaveToHurt initiative, in partnership with Erica Ehm’s YummyMummyClub, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). She is the Assistant Director of the North American Pain School and has played a key role in other training programs. Dr. Chambers has received numerous awards for her research, mentorship, patient engagement, and advocacy, including the Children’s Healthcare Canada Leadership Award (2017). Her research is regularly featured in the media, including The Globe and Mail, The New York Times, and the CBC. Dr. Chambers is a past member of the Institute Advisory Board for the CIHR Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis, a Section Editor for the European Journal of Pain, Associate Editor for PAIN and PAIN Reports, and a member of the editorial board for the Canadian Journal of Pain. She gives presentations for scientists, health professionals, parents, and patients around the world. The Women’s Executive Network named Dr. Chambers one of the 2019 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners, joining a community of Canada’s most influential women leaders.
Title
Cited By
Year
The epidemiology of chronic pain in children and adolescents revisited: a systematic review
1209
2011
Psychological interventions for needle‐related procedural pain and distress in children and adolescents
838
2006
The impact of maternal behavior on children's pain experiences: An experimental analysis
423
2002
Reducing the pain of childhood vaccination: an evidence-based clinical practice guideline
387
2010
A comparison of faces scales for the measurement of pediatric pain: children's and parents’ ratings
373
1999
Parent and family factors in pediatric chronic pain and disability: an integrative approach
362
2005
Developmental differences in children's use of rating scales
361
2002
The frequency, trajectories and predictors of adolescent recurrent pain: a population-based approach
338
2008
Agreement between child and parent reports of pain
335
1998
Guidelines for the cold pressor task as an experimental pain stimulus for use with children
331
2005
A systematic review of randomized controlled trials examining psychological interventions for needle-related procedural pain and distress in children and adolescents: An …
308
2008
Inadequate pain management during routine childhood immunizations: the nerve of it
282
2009
Social functioning and peer relationships in children and adolescents with chronic pain: A systematic review
281
2010
Evidence-based assessment in pediatric psychology: Family measures
279
2008
Epidemiology and management of painful procedures in children in Canadian hospitals
261
2011
Systematic review of family functioning in families of children and adolescents with chronic pain
254
2010
Psychological interventions for reducing pain and distress during routine childhood immunizations: a systematic review
249
2009
A randomized trial of yoga for adolescents with irritable bowel syndrome
246
2006
An intrusive impact of anchors in children's faces pain scales
237
1998
One in 10 Canadian adults is so fearful of needles that it actually interferes with their willingness to seek appropriate medical care.
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/health-and-fitness/article-how-can-i-overcome-my-fear-of-needles-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccination/
The pain system is supposed to work like your body’s alarm system and tell you when something is wrong. Usually, that alarm system works very well for acute pain but when you have a lot of pain early in life, the alarm system can start to malfunction, and you see the pain alarm system going off even though there is no acute reason.
- https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/21/well/family/helping-children-conquer-chronic-pain.html