Christy Galletta Horner, Ph.D.

Christy Galletta Horner, Ph.D.

Bowling Green State University

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Fake newsEmotionsEmotional DevelopmentEducation

Dr. Christy Galletta Horner is an associate professor in the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Policy in the Bowling Green State University College of Education and Human Development. Her research focuses on the role of emotional culture in the promotion of healthy individual and social functioning. Viewing emotions as sociocultural in nature, Galletta Horner prioritizes participants' perspectives while also seeking to uncover quantifiable links between emotion-related constructs and developmental outcomes. She also uses mixed-methods designs and creative methodological approaches to address the challenges involved in this line of inquiry. Galletta Horner aims to find ways emotional transactions can be leveraged in settings such as schools, after school programs, and social media sites to help individuals thrive in their environments. Galletta Horner holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Bridges and barriers: Adolescent perceptions of student–teacher relationships

195

2013

United States teachers' emotional labor and professional identities.

50

2014

Simple interactions: Piloting a strengths-based and interaction-based professional development intervention for out-of-school time programs

36

2017

Adolescent motivation to attend youth programs: A mixed-methods investigation

31

2016

Measuring emotion socialization in schools

27

2013

Adolescents’ interpretations of the role of emotion in high school

16

2015

Making the shift to a co-teaching model of instruction: Considering relational trust as a precursor to collaboration

11

2019

Teacher and principal standards-based evaluation systems

10

2010

Pathways to working alliances: Special educators’ emotional labor and relationships with students with emotional and behavioral disorders

4

2019

Pennsylvania teacher and principal evaluation pilot final report

4

2011

Pathways to working alliances: Special educators’ emotional labor and relationships with students with emotional and behavioral disorders

3

2019

Feeling and Acting Like a Teacher: Reconceptualizing Teachers’ Emotional Labor

2

2020

Considering the mentoring dyad through the lens of relational trust

1

2021

Interrupting the Pattern: Knowing Why and Respecting Who We Teach.

0

2020

“You Never Know Who's Looking at Your Page!”: African American Male Adolescents’ Perceptions of Emotional Display Rules Online

0

2020

Social Consequences of Breaking Online Emotional Display Rules: A Mixed-Methods Study in Partnership with African American Adolescent Males

0

2017

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07743