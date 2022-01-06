Dr. Christy Galletta Horner is an associate professor in the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Policy in the Bowling Green State University College of Education and Human Development. Her research focuses on the role of emotional culture in the promotion of healthy individual and social functioning. Viewing emotions as sociocultural in nature, Galletta Horner prioritizes participants' perspectives while also seeking to uncover quantifiable links between emotion-related constructs and developmental outcomes. She also uses mixed-methods designs and creative methodological approaches to address the challenges involved in this line of inquiry. Galletta Horner aims to find ways emotional transactions can be leveraged in settings such as schools, after school programs, and social media sites to help individuals thrive in their environments. Galletta Horner holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.