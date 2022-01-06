Dr. Christy Galletta Horner is an associate professor in the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Policy in the Bowling Green State University College of Education and Human Development. Her research focuses on the role of emotional culture in the promotion of healthy individual and social functioning. Viewing emotions as sociocultural in nature, Galletta Horner prioritizes participants' perspectives while also seeking to uncover quantifiable links between emotion-related constructs and developmental outcomes. She also uses mixed-methods designs and creative methodological approaches to address the challenges involved in this line of inquiry. Galletta Horner aims to find ways emotional transactions can be leveraged in settings such as schools, after school programs, and social media sites to help individuals thrive in their environments. Galletta Horner holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Bridges and barriers: Adolescent perceptions of student–teacher relationships
|
195
|
2013
|
United States teachers' emotional labor and professional identities.
|
50
|
2014
|
Simple interactions: Piloting a strengths-based and interaction-based professional development intervention for out-of-school time programs
|
36
|
2017
|
Adolescent motivation to attend youth programs: A mixed-methods investigation
|
31
|
2016
|
Measuring emotion socialization in schools
|
27
|
2013
|
Adolescents’ interpretations of the role of emotion in high school
|
16
|
2015
|
Making the shift to a co-teaching model of instruction: Considering relational trust as a precursor to collaboration
|
11
|
2019
|
Teacher and principal standards-based evaluation systems
|
10
|
2010
|
Pathways to working alliances: Special educators’ emotional labor and relationships with students with emotional and behavioral disorders
|
4
|
2019
|
Pennsylvania teacher and principal evaluation pilot final report
|
4
|
2011
|
|
Feeling and Acting Like a Teacher: Reconceptualizing Teachers’ Emotional Labor
|
2
|
2020
|
Considering the mentoring dyad through the lens of relational trust
|
1
|
2021
|
Interrupting the Pattern: Knowing Why and Respecting Who We Teach.
|
0
|
2020
|
“You Never Know Who's Looking at Your Page!”: African American Male Adolescents’ Perceptions of Emotional Display Rules Online
|
0
|
2020
|
Social Consequences of Breaking Online Emotional Display Rules: A Mixed-Methods Study in Partnership with African American Adolescent Males
|
0
|
2017
