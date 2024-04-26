Coralie Salesse-Smith is a postdoctoral researcher within the lab of Stephen Long at the University of Illinois. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology—specializing in molecular biology and biotechnology—from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, and completed her doctorate in plant physiology at Cornell University in New York. Coralie's work has been published in Nature Plants, Plant Physiology, and the Journal of Experimental Botany, among others. She currently works on improving the mesophyll conductance of crops important to Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia as part of the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) project.
Researchers have engineered mesophyll conductance, which plays a key role in photosynthesis and refers to the ease with which CO2 can move through a leaf’s cells before ultimately becoming sugar to feed the plant. Their results are featured in an upcoming paper in the Plant Biotechnology Journal.
