Coralie Salesse-Smith is a postdoctoral researcher within the lab of Stephen Long at the University of Illinois. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology—specializing in molecular biology and biotechnology—from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, and completed her doctorate in plant physiology at Cornell University in New York. Coralie's work has been published in Nature Plants, Plant Physiology, and the Journal of Experimental Botany, among others. She currently works on improving the mesophyll conductance of crops important to Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia as part of the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) project.