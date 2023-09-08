Crystal Cené, MD, is the chief administrative officer for health justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at UC San Diego Health. She also serves as the associate chief medical officer for health equity. In this dual, complementary role, she’s focused on creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive environment for students, trainees, faculty, staff and patients.

Cené is responsible for the vision, leadership and strategic planning of UC San Diego Health’s justice, equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. She partners closely with leaders within the organization to ensure anti-racist, equitable, diverse and inclusive strategies, programs and policies are implemented across the health system. She brings extensive leadership, research, teaching and clinical experience to her position.

She is a nationally recognized health services and health disparities researcher. Her research focuses on evaluating and implementing solutions that enhance patient and family-centered care, focusing on the disparities in care by race and socioeconomic status. Cené has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and has mentored over a dozen students, trainees, and junior faculty. She has held leadership roles in national and international organizations throughout her career, including the American Heart Association, the Society of General Internal Medicine, and the Women’s Health Initiative.