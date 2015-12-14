Danny Davis, Education PhD

Danny Davis, Education PhD

Texas A&M University

Professor of Homeland Security

Expertise: TerrorismCounterterrorismCybersecurityMilitary HistorySecurity

Since 2006, Davis has worked extensively with the military in the homeland security enterprise and force generation. During a twenty-year Army career, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Davis served in a variety of command and staff positions in airborne, ranger, and Special Forces units. While an instructor at the US Army Infantry School, 1987-89, he was the principal author for the revision of Field Manual 7-10, The Rifle Company Manual. His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, and Master Parachutist Badge. From 1997-2000, Davis served as a training consultant in the US State Department's Train and Equip Program in Bosnia-Herzegovina. From 2000-2005, he worked in public education as a JROTC instructor in San Antonio, Texas. Davis earned two degrees from Texas A&M University: a bachelor's in history (1976) and a PhD in education (2003). At Troy State University, he earned a master's degree in international relations (1989). Author of numerous articles, Dr. Davis most recent book, The Phinehas Priesthood: Violent Vanguard of the Christian Identity Movement, was published by Praeger Publishers in 2010. He and his wife Mary live on the Corner Ranch in South Texas.

