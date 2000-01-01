John D. Morgan is the primary faculty for the new online GIS Master's program offered by the Department of Earth and Environmental Studies. Morgan, who is an Associate Professor, graduated from Florida State University with a Ph.D. in Geography. Morgan has over fifteen years of professional information technology experience (including GIS). Before he joined UWF, Morgan spent four years as an Applied Research Software Designer at the National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Degrees & Institutions: PhD Geography from Florida State University; Master of Science in Management and Bachelors of Arts in Economics from University of Central Florida Research: Dr. John D. Morgan is an urban environmental geographer who uses state-of-the-art geospatial methodologies to study how humans navigate changing environments in public space. This work involves three interrelated strains of work that focus on (1) developing spatial tools for safer communities, (2) participatory mapping of ecosystem services that considers local cultural attachment to place, and (3) innovative spatial modeling that informs land use planning, risk assessment and decision making. Current Courses: GIS Management Communicating GIS Classes Taught: Cartographic Skills GIS Management Communicating GIS GIS Programming Advanced Topics in GIS Applications in GIS