Dhruv Patel-Tupper is an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Science and technology Policy (STPF) Fellow and science advisor for the USDA. He works to mainstream solutions to institutionalize climate action across science and trade. He works to ensure that agricultural innovations and international policies at the intersection of agriculture and climate change are evidence-based, scientifically rigorous, scalable, and sustainable. Pattel-Tupper is a former Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) Fellow and postdoctoral researcher in the Niyogi Lab at the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his doctorate in plant biology from Berkeley and his bachelor's degree in plant and biological sciences from Cornell University.